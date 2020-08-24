Bayern Munich won the Champions League last night, beating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 courtesy of a Kingsley Coman header. The Bavarians have won the competition for the sixth time, and there were some noteworthy performances from the club along the way.

The emergence of young players like Alphonso Davies and Erling Haaland in the tournament was an exciting occurrence. Davies played an important role in Bayern's triumphs this season, and much more is expected from him.

Winning the Champions League as a young starter is no mean feat, and not many players are able to boast of the achievement. In recent years there have been some exciting young talents who have won the competition, and the trend looks set to continue. We look at the:

5 youngest players who have won the UEFA Champions League

(Note: Only players who started the UEFA Champions League final match have been considered)

#5 OWEN HARGREAVES, BAYERN MUNICH | 20y, 4m, 3d

Owen Hargreaves during his Manchester United days

Born in Canada, Owen Hargreaves joined Bayern Munich's academy in 1997, making his debut for the club in 2000.

The England international was an important player in the midfield for the Bavarians, and was a consistent presence for them. He started the 2001 Champions League final, which Bayern Munich won 5-4 on penalties against Valencia.

Advertisement

Hargreaves left Bayern Munich to play for Manchester United in 2007, but injuries hampered his time at the club. After a stint with Manchester City, Hargreaves retired in 2012 and is now a football pundit.

#4 ALPHONSO DAVIES, BAYERN MUNICH | 19y, 9m, 21d

Alphonso Davies in action for Bayern Munich

The latest addition to the list, Alphonso Davies won the 2019-20 Champions League with Bayern Munich.

The Canada international joined Bayern Munich from Vancouver Whitecaps in January of 2019. A left-winger during his time in the MLS, Davies started playing as a left-back for Bayern Munich, with incredible results. Nicknamed "Roadrunner" by teammate Thomas Muller, his pace and dribbling ability have been utilised well by the Bavarians.

Alphonso Davies was born in a refugee camp in Ghana before moving to Canada at the age of five 📝



His parents had fled Liberia to escape civil war 🤕



Today he's a European champion & arguably the best left-back in the world ⭐️



What a journey he’s had! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/o02IXA0Qu7 — PF | Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) August 24, 2020

Although he can improve defensively, the 19-year old is clearly a star in the making. Many already regard him as one of the best in his position.

#3 CARLOS ALBERTO, PORTO | 19y, 5m, 15d

Carlos Alberto won the Champions League with Porto

Part of the Porto team which would surprise everyone by winning the Champions League in 2004, Carlos Alberto played a vital role in the final match against AS Monaco.

Alberto joined Porto from Fluminense in January 2004, and immediately became a key player for Jose Mourinho. The Brazil international started in the final for Porto, and scored the opening goal in a 3-0 victory over Monaco. He departed the club in 2005 for Corinthians.

ON THIS DAY: Carlos Alberto, Deco & Dmitri Alenichev all scored in the 2004 #UCLfinal as Porto lifted the trophy for the second time. pic.twitter.com/yuWkq938rC — #UCLfinal (@ChampionsLeague) May 26, 2017

After spells with Fluminense, Werder Bremen, Vasco da Gama and Botafogo among other clubs, Alberto retired in 2019, and is currently a football pundit.

Also Read: Ranking the 10 best UEFA Champions League players this season (2019-20)