Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Chicago Fire lock horns with Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the Soldier Field on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Preview

Chicago Fire are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of New York Red Bulls last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Herons eased past Los Angeles FC by a 3-1 margin in the CONCACAF Champions Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chicago Fire have a slight edge over Inter Miami and have won four out of the last eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's three victories.

Inter Miami managed to win both their matches against Chicago Fire last season and secured their first-ever victory away from home against them by a 4-1 margin in MLS last season.

Chicago Fire have won only one of their last nine matches at home in all competitions in a run dating back to July last year.

Inter Miami have won 12 of their last 16 matches away from home in the regular season of MLS in a run dating back to April last year.

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have an excellent squad at their disposal and will need to put in another dominant performance on Sunday. Lionel Messi has been talismanic yet again for his side and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Chicago Fire are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to be at their best against a formidable opponent. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-3 Inter Miami

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

