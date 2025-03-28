Chicago Fire vs Montreal Impact Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025 

Chicago Fire and Montreal lock horns at Soldier Field on Saturday in MLS, as the hosts look to continue their winning run. Having begun their 2025 top-flight campaign with a crushing 4-2 loss to Columbus Crew, the Men in Red have been on the up since then.

They drew 2-2 against DC United before seeing off FC Dallas, Toronto and Vancouver Whitecaps in succession.

Such a brilliant upturn in form has seen them climb up to fifth in the Eastern Conference with 10 points in five games, tied with Charlotte, Inter Miami and Nashville.

Meanwhile, Montreal are winless in the new season, losing four of five games. They had a goalless stalemate with DC United on matchday four, earning them a point across the board.

Nonetheless, the Canadian outfit remain last in the Eastern Conference, behind New England and Toronto by virtue of goal difference. Head coach Laurent Courtois was sacked earlier this week for their poor run of form, with Marco Donadel coming in as the interim boss.

Chicago Fire vs Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 29 clashes between the two sides, with Chicago winning nine and losing 13.

Montreal's 2-0 win over Chiago Fire in September ended their three-game winless run in the fixture. They will look to win consecutively for the first time since a run of four wins between May 2021 and September 2022.

There have been seven draws between the two sides, including one in their last eight.

The Impact haven't won an MLS game in the 2025 season, losing four times; New England and Toronto are the only other teams with a single point.

With two goals scored, Montreal have the worst attacking record in the Eastern Conference, after only New England (1).

Chicago Fire vs Montreal Prediction

The Men in Red are the form side and will lick their lips at the prospect of facing an out-of-form Montreal side, who remain winless in the league. Chicago should win for the fourth consecutive time.

Prediction: Chicago 2-0 Montreal

Chicago Fire vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chicago

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

