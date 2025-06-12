Chicago Fire vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | June 14th 2025

Chicago Fire will host Nashville at Soldier Field on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The hosts will be keen to continue their impressive recent form and push further up the league table.

Chicago absolutely battered DC United in a 7-1 blowout victory to mark their seventh league win of the season and move into the qualification playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. The visitors were on a six-game winless streak a few weeks ago but seem to have finally found the winning formula under head coach Gregg Berhalter, with six wins in their last seven games and will be optimistic when they host a side in equally good form this weekend.

Nashville have featured in back-to-back 2-2 draws against Columbus and more recently New York City, but will be disappointed to have dropped points from winning positions in both games. The visitors are fourth in the Eastern Conference and seventh in the combined MLS league table and will need to pick up more points in the coming weeks to remain contenders for the Supporter's Shield.

Chicago Fire vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 10th meeting between these two sides. Chicago have won two of their previous matchups, and two have ended in draws while Nashville have won the remaining five.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

The visitors have a fantastic goalscoring record in recent editions of this fixture having scored 14 goals in just the last five.

Nashville were rampant when the sides met earlier this season, picking up a resounding 7-2 victory.

The Fire have the second-best offensive record in the American top division this season with 35 goals scored in just 16 games played.

Chicago Fire vs Nashville Prediction

The hosts will be keen to get revenge on Nashville after their last meeting but will need to improve on their mediocre defensive record to get a win against an equally matched side.

The Coyotes will rely on their dominant record in this fixture to get a result but will need to improve on their game management to avoid dropping points for a third consecutive weekend.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-2 Nashville

Chicago Fire vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nashville to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of the visitors' last seven games)

