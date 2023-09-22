Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd September 2023

Chicago Fire host New England Revolution at the Soldier Field Stadium on Saturday for a clash in the MLS, looking to end their long winless run.

After winning five times in six games between June and July this year, Chicago have failed to win any of their next six, losing five, as the side has witnessed a precipitous fall from grace.

This downturn in form has seen them drop to 11th in the Eastern Conference table with 33 points from 29 games, while interim manager Frank Klopas is feeling the heat.

He replaced head coach Ezra Hendrickson in May, but if Chicago's results don't improve, the Greek could face the same consequences sooner rather than later.

On the other hand, New England Revolution are six places above the Illinois outfit, having accrued 15 points more.

Having achieved only a 10th-place finish last year, the Revs have improved greatly this time around, losing only six times in 28 outings. However, their sixth defeat came in the most recent outing, going down 2-1 to Colorado Rapids last weekend.

Now, Clint Peay's side have gone three games without a win.

Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 88 clashes between the sides before, and the spoils are closely shared: Chicago have won 35 times and New England on 33 occasions.

Incredibly, the last four encounters between Chicago Fire and New England Revolution have ended in draws: 2-2 in October 2021, 0-0 in September 2022, 1-1 in October 2022 and 3-3 in May 2023.

Chicago Fire haven't beaten New England Revolution since a 5-0 demolition job in May 2019, a run that now stretches to nine games.

Chicago Fire are winless in their last four home games against New England Revolution.

New England Revolution are winless in their last three MLS games, while Chicago Fire are without a win in their last six.

Chicago Fire have failed to score in their last five MLS games.

Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Prediction

Chicago Fire have gone off the boil lately, losing five of their last six games and failing to score in their last five. New England, though themselves winless in their last three top-flight matches, will be encouraged to see this, and might get a win here.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-2 New England Revolution

Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New England Revolution to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes