Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Chicago Fire welcome Philadelphia Union to Soldier Field in their MLS 2021 regular-season fixture on Saturday.

The hosts and visitors are both winless in their Eastern Conference fixtures so far. Chicago suffered a 2-0 defeat against the New York Red Bulls in their previous outing, while Union also suffered a 2-0 loss to New York City FC at home.

The visitors overcame Atlanta United in their CONCACAF Champions League fixture on Wednesday as the only American side to make it into the semi-finals.

Staring down Saturday at Soldier

Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 27 times across all competitions. The Doops have the upper hand in these meetings and have recorded 13 wins. Chicago Fire have nine wins to their name and five games have ended in draws.

They last met at Subaru Park in a league fixture last season. Philadelphia recorded a 2-1 win, with Cory Burke scoring the winner in the second half.

Chicago Fire form guide in MLS: L-L-D

Philadelphia Union form guide across all competitions: D-L-W-L-D

Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union Team News

Chicago Fire

The hosts have one of the longest injury lists in the league at the moment. Fabian Herbers, Kenneth Kronholm, Carlos Teran, Ignacio Aliseda, Stanislav Ivanov and Miguel Angel Navarro have been ruled out with injuries.

Elliot Collier is a doubt on account of an ankle issue.

Heads high heading to the weekend.

Injured: Fabian Herbers, Kenneth Kronholm, Carlos Teran, Stanislav Ivanov

Doubtful: Ignacio Aliseda, Miguel Angel Navarro, Elliot Collier

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union

Jack De Vries is out with a concussion while Ilsinho is also expected to be sidelined due to a groin injury. Stuart Findley has been ruled out with a thigh injury and will have to wait for his first MLS start.

Jose Martinez is suspended after he picked up a straight red card in the 2-0 loss to NYCFC.

The man. The myth. The legend.



Looking back at our Save of the Month from April compliments of our very own Andre Blake

Injured: Jack De Vries, Ilsinho, Stuart Findley

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jose Martinez

Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union Predicted XI

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Francisco Calvo, Johan Kappelhof, Boris Sekulic; Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran, Luka Stojanovic; Nnamdi Offor, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Robert Beric

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Andre Blake; Jack Elliot, Jakob Glesnes, Oliver Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Anthony Fontana, Leon Flach, Alejandro Bedoya; Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos

Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Both clubs are yet to record a win in the league this term. The visitors have scored just once in three games but were great in their recent CONCACAF Champions League matches against Atlanta United.

Chicago Fire's defensive struggles have continued this season. That may be their undoing against Philadelphia Union, who only have MLS fixtures to focus on until August.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-2 Philadelphia Union