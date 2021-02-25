Create
The 10 most valuable African players in the world (2021)

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are two of the most valuable African players in the world.
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Modified 22 min ago
Top 5 / Top 10
Africa has produced a lot of highly talented football players over the last four decades. Many of those stars used to play in attacking positions. However, now even defenders and goalkeepers from the mother continent are making a name for themselves across different leagues in the world.

Samuel Eto'o, George Weah, Didier Drogba, Roger Milla and Yaya Toure are just a few iconic African players to have graced the football pitch, which makes us wonder why only one African player has won the prestigious Ballon d'Or trophy till now.

Nonetheless, the players from Africa are some of the most well-known footballers in Europe at the moment. On, that note let's take a look at the top 10 most valuable African players in the world at the moment.

Ten most valuable African players:

(Transfer values courtesy transfermarkt).

#10 Wilfred Ndidi - €45 million

Wilfred Ndidi
One of Premier League's most underrated players, Wilfred Ndidi has been a key cog in the Leicester City wheel, as they qualified for Europa League last term.

The Nigerian is one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe at the moment and averages 3.5 tackles a game, while also making 2.2 interceptions per 90 and winning more than 2 aerials per game. This term, The Foxes have roughly picked up only 50% of points in games which he has missed, as compared to 75% when he has been present.

His €20 million transfer fee paid to Genk in 2017 sure seems like a bargain now. He is currently valued at €45 million, a sum that will only bound to go up.

#9 Hakim Ziyech - €45 million

Hakim Ziyech joined Chelsea this summer
Morocco have a very strong squad at the moment, especially when it comes to the attacking department. One of the shining stars of The Atlas Lions is creative midfielder Hakim Ziyech.

The skilful attacker made a name for himself with the exciting Ajax squad that included the likes of Matthijs De Ligt, Donny Van de Beek and Frenkie De Jong. That young side defeated Real Madrid and Juventus in the Champions League to reach the semi-final in the 2018-19 campaign.

His consistent performances earned him a transfer to Chelsea in February 2020, with the player joining the London-based outfit earlier this season. In just half a year since moving to Chelsea, his transfer value has increased from €40 million to €45 million.

#8 Riyad Mahrez - €48 million

Riyad Mahrez
Algeria are the current African Champions, having won the Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt in 2019. So, it was expected that players from The Desert Foxes to feature in this list. Surprisingly, only captain Riyad Mahrez made it to this list.

The Manchester City winger has one of the best first touches in the Premier League and despite limited appearances for Pep Guardiola's men he has found the back of the net and his teammates consistently.

He has continued to impress with his skills and wand of a left foot in the English top-flight but has failed to replicate the form he hit in Leicester's fairytale 2015-16 season.

He turned 30 this month but still commands a €48 million transfer valuation.

