Chicago Fire vs San Diego Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2025

Chicago Fire will invite San Diego to Soldier Field in an inter-conference MLS meeting on Saturday. Fire are ninth in the Eastern Conference standings with 28 points. The visitors are at the top of the Western Conference standings with 39 points.

The hosts met Cincinnati in their previous league outing and fell to a 2-1 away loss. Their poor form continued against Minnesota United in the US Open Cup on Tuesday as they suffered a 3-1 defeat.

SDFC saw their winning streak end after four games last week as they suffered a 4-3 home loss to the Houston Dynamo. It was a close game, and Ezequiel Ponce bagged a late brace, including a stoppage-time winner for the Dynamo.

Chicago Fire vs San Diego Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have seen a drop in form, losing four of their last five games in all competitions.

The visitors are on a three-game winning streak on their travels in MLS, scoring 12 goals.

Fire have seen conclusive results in their last five home games, recording three wins. They have scored at least two goals in these wins, and they have failed to score in the two losses in that period.

SDFC have scored at least three goals in three of their last four league games.

The hosts have won three of their last eight games in all competitions, and two of these wins have been registered on their travels.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their 10 away games in MLS, recording six wins.

Chicago Fire vs San Diego Prediction

Fire have lost their last two games, scoring one goal apiece in both. They have won just one of their last five games, conceding 10 goals, and will look to improve upon that record.

The visitors suffered a narrow loss last week as they were without six players due to injuries and international duty. Notably, they have won their last three away games and will look to continue that form. Hirving Lozano started from the bench last week and might get the nod to start.

Considering the current form of the two teams and SDFC's goalscoring form, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-3 San Diego

Chicago Fire vs San Diego Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - San Diego to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

