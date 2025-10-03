Chicago Fire vs Toronto Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th October 2025

High-flying Chicago Fire host Toronto in their final home game of the league phase of the 2025 MLS season, looking to extend their winning run in the competition to four games. Since going down 3-1 to New York City, the Fire have beaten Minnesota (3-0) on the road before a 2-0 triumph over Columbus Crew at home. In the midweek, the Illinois outfit beat Inter Miami 5-3 in an eight-goal thriller.

Having relinquished a 3-1 lead in the game, Chicago struck two late goals through Justin Reynolds and Brian Gutierrez in the final 10 minutes of the clash to see off Lionel Messi and co. in Miami for a memorable victory.

Toronto have experienced a much worse season by comparison, winning only five times from 31 games and collecting only 28 points from 31 games. Interestingly, the Reds have drawn their last seven MLS outings in a row, six of which ended in 1-1 stalemates, including that draw against Inter Miami.

Dorde Mihailovic struck the equalizer for the Canadian side at the hour mark to cancel out Tadeo Allende's first-half opener for the Herons.

Chicago Fire vs Toronto Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 40 clashes between the sides in the past, with 13 wins for Toronto and 14 for Chicago Fire.

After beating Chicago Fire three consecutive times between 2021 and 2022, Toronto are unbeaten in their next six fixtures - winning four, including a 2-1 away win earlier this year.

After drawing consecutively in 2019, the sides have played out a stalemate on just two occasions from the next nine encounters.

Toronto are winless in their last three away games against Chicago Fire.

The Reds have drawn their last seven MLS games, six of which ended 1-1.

Chicago Fire vs Toronto Prediction

The Fire are the better side on paper, with Toronto seemingly stuck in a stalemate cycle right now. We expect a tense game here, with Chicago prevailing by a small margin.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-0 Toronto

Chicago Fire vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chicago Fire to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

