Chiclana and Villarreal will trade tackles in the first round of the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

The home side booked their spot at this stage with a 1-0 away victory over Mijas Las Lagunas in the preliminary round in October. Walter Milano's unfortunate own goal in the 57th minute settled the contest, with Lagunas missing a chance to draw level when they fluffed their lines from the spot.

Villarreal, meanwhile, are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 away victory over Granada in La Liga on Monday. Gerard Moreno scored a brace while Alexander Sorloth also scored to Put the Yellow Submarines three goals up by the 28th minute. Ricard Sanchez and Myrto Uzuni scored two quickfire goals in the first half to threaten a comeback that ultimately never arrived.

Chiclana vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Villarreal's last eight games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Gerard Moreno has scored in each of his last three games for Villarreal.

Nine of Villarreal's last 10 competitive games have produced at least nine corner kicks.

Villarreal's victory over Granada ended their four-game winless run on their travels.

Eight of Villarreal's last 11 games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Chiclana vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have had a stop-start campaign to date as they have struggled for consistency both domestically and on the continent. The Valencians will turn their attention to the Copa del Rey where Chiclana stand in their way for a place in the second round.

The hosts have nothing to lose in this game by virtue of their status as heavy underdogs. They will relish the prospect of facing top-flight opposition full of established internationals.

Villarreal are the strong favorites but Pacheta's side have proven to be defensively susceptible throughout the campaign. However, it is unlikely that a sixth-division side will take advantage of this vulnerability even though their visitors are likely to field a weakened side. We are backing Villarreal to claim a comfortable victory and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Chiclana 0-3 Villarreal

Chiclana vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Villarreal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Villarreal/Villarreal

Tip 5 - Over 9.5 corner kicks