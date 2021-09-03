Chile 0-1 Brazil: Brazil player ratings as supersub Everton Ribeiro extends the Selecao's winning streak to seven games | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Brazil defeated Chile 1-0 in Santiago in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Everton Ribeiro came off the bench to score the winner for the Copa America runners-up. The result meant the Selecao extended their winning run in the qualifying campaign to seven games. Brazil endured a largely poor game, struggling to create clear-cut chances and regain possession from Chile.

But the goal arrived in the 64th minute when Neymar's effort was parried by Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. The ball fell perfectly for Ribeiro to tap home the rebound.

La Roja, despite finishing with 64% possession, were toothless in the attack. They defended strongly but were undone by Ribeiro's fortuitous goal. It was a game of too many rash challenges as well, with Chile and Brazil each making 19 fouls in what was a stop-start encounter.

7 games ⚽️

7 wins ✅



🦸‍♂️ Everton Ribeiro hits the only goal in Chile to enhance Brazil's record #WorldCup qualifying run 💯@evertonri | @CBF_Futebol | #WCQ pic.twitter.com/vTrAlXuBsq — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 3, 2021

But Tite and co. would not mind, as they maintained a 100% win record in the CONMEBOL zone. They have edged even closer to sealing their spot in the Qatar showpiece.

Here are the player ratings for Brazil after their 1-0 victory over Chile:

Weverton - 7/10

Brazil's third-choice goalkeeper did a good job of keeping the Chileans out. Weverton commanded his area with authority and made three vital saves with a 100% save success rate.

Danilo - 7/10

Very strong on the ball and dominant aerially too, Danilo was unstoppable down the left-flank. He came up big defensively tonight, making three clearances and blocking one shot. Danilo only completed 61.5% of his passes, however.

Eder Militao - 7/10

The centre-back showed a lot of speed and anticipation while covering Chile's marauding attackers. Militao made two clearances and interceptions apiece but completed just 65.5% of his passes.

Marquinhos - 7/10

Marquinhos communicated excellently with Militao when on the backfoot and read the game brilliantly. He even got two shots (one on target) away, making his presence felt at the opposite end too, while completing 83.5% of his passes. Marquinhos will be a big miss for Brazil's clash against rivals Argentina after he picked up a yellow during the match.

Marquinhos will miss the match against Argentina due to his yellow..... — 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗹 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) September 3, 2021

Alex Sandro - 7/10

Sandro was arguably Brazil's best defender on the night. The Juventus defender frustrated Chile with his excellent positioning and made a match-rescue block on Charles Aranguiz. Sandro also registered four interceptions and won three fouls.

Lucas Paqueta - 8.5/10

If Sandro was their best defender, Paqueta was simply Brazil's best player against Chile. He came up trumps defensively whilst also joining up the attack from time to time in a sublime all-round performance. Paqueta ended the game with three shots, one key pass and two tackles.

Bruno Guimaraes - 6/10

Guimaraes thought he had won a penalty for Brazil early on but the Selecao's calls for the same were waved off. He struggled to do much after that and was subbed off at half-time after getting a yellow. Guimares registered a tackle and won three fouls during his time on the pitch.

Casemiro - 8/10

The Brazil captain was a battering ram, key to breaking down Chile's movements and providing excellent cover for the back-four. Casemiro made five interceptions and two tackles, won six ground duels and completed three long-balls. However, the Real Madrid midfielder was lucky not to concede a penalty for catching Arturo Vidal late on.

OFFICIAL:



Casemiro will captain Brazil against Chile. pic.twitter.com/H78EukcpYa — 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗹 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) September 2, 2021

Vinicius Junior - 5/10

It was a disappointing game for the in-form Real Madrid star. Vinicius was a non-factor for much of the opening stanza and subbed off at the break for Ribeiro. The forward managed a key pass and tackle apiece during his stay on the pitch but could not get a single shot away.

Gabriel Barbosa - 6/10

He started alongside Neymar in a two-pronged attack but offered precious little going forward. Barbosa attempted a grand total of zero shots, but provided one key pass and completed 88.9% of his passes before being subbed off.

Neymar - 6.5/10

Brazil's creative wizard was uncharacteristically quiet in this match. Chile roughed Neymar up a few times and didn't give him much time on the ball. However, the PSG forward was still better than Barbosa in front of goal. Neymar attempted three shots (one on target) and laid out two key passes for his teammates. He also played a key role in the winner.

Brazil Substitutes

Everton Ribeiro - 8/10

He replaced the ineffective Vinicius at half-time and repaid the manager's faith with a winning goal in the 64th minute.

Gerson - 6.5/10

The midfielder too came on at the start of the second-half for Bruno Guimares and knitted a few good passes together.

Matheus Cunha - 5/10

He came on late, replacing Gabriel Barbosa in the 78th minute, but hardly did anything of note in the game.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra