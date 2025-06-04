Chile vs Argentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th June 2025

The CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers are back in action with another set of matches this week as Chile lock horns with Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni's Argentina side in an important encounter at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos on Thursday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will look to step up to the plate this week.

Chile vs Argentina Preview

Chile are currently rooted to the bottom of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification standings and have struggled over the past year. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Ecuador in March this year and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Argentina, on the other hand, are at the top of the CONMEBOL league table at the moment and have been impressive in recent months. The Albicelestes thrashed arch-rivals Brazil by a comprehensive 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Chile vs Argentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Argentina have a good historical record against Chile on the international stage and have won 64 out of the 97 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chile's 25 victories.

Argentina are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Chile in all competitions but have won only five of these games, with their previous such defeat coming on penalties after a 0-0 stalemate in the 2016 edition of Copa America.

Chile have won only two of their last 12 matches in all competitions but have scored a total of 10 goals in their two victories during this period.

Argentina have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin against Paraguay.

Chile vs Argentina Prediction

Argentina have thrived under Lionel Scaloni and will look to cement their place at the top of the qualification table this month. Lionel Messi remains a talismanic presence for the Albicelestes and will look to make his mark alongside the talismanic Lautaro Martinez on Thursday.

Chile are in the midst of a difficult patch at the moment and will need to play out of their skins this week. Argentina are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chile 1-3 Argentina

Chile vs Argentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Argentina to score first - Yes

