Chile vs Argentina prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers return this week and will see Chile host Argentina at the Municipal de Calama on Friday.

Chile have finally begun to fight for a place in the upcoming World Cup. They were beaten 2-0 by Ecuador in their last qualifying game, ending a three-game winning streak. They had won just once in their 10 games prior.

Chile sit sixth in the table with 16 points from 14 games. They will be looking to break into the World Cup places with a win on Friday.

Argentina have been in impeccable form under manager Lionel Scaloni and have already secured qualification for the World Cup in Qatar. They played out a goalless draw against Brazil last time out and are now well on course to finish the qualifiers unbeatable.

La Albiceleste sit second in the table with 29 points from 13 games. They will be looking to continue their good form when they play the Chileans later this week.

Chile vs Argentina Head-to-Head

Friday's game will mark the 95th meeting between Chile and Argentina. The home team have won just eight of those games, while the visitors have won 61 times. There has been 25 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in the group stages of the Copa America last year. The game ended 1-1.

Chile Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L

Argentina Form Guide: D-W-W-W-D

Chile vs Argentina Team News

Chile

Arturo Vidal has been suspended from Friday's clash after receiving a red card last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Arturo Vidal

Argentina

Lionel Messi has not been called up to the national team due to his recent bout with COVID-19 and will not play on Friday. Emiliano Buendia will be hoping to make his international debut this week while Julian Alvarez could make his first start for the national team.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Lionel Messi

Chile vs Argentina Predicted XI

Chile Predicted XI (3-5-2): Claudio Bravo (GK); Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Paulo Diaz; Eugenio Mena, Claudio Baeza, Erick Pulgar, Charles Aranguiz, Mauricio Isla; Eduardo Vargas, Alexis Sanchez

Argentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Giovanni Lo Celso, Leandro Parades, Rodrigo De Paul; Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria

Chile vs Argentina Prediction

Chile have been rather disappointing in their World Cup qualifiers so far with just four wins in 14 games, three of which came in their last four games. Three of their four wins have, however, come on home turf and they will therefore be hopeful of a result on Friday.

Argentina remain unbeaten in the World Cup qualifiers so far and have not lost a game of football in over two years. The visitors should have enough to win the game.

Prediction: Chile 1-2 Argentina

Edited by Peter P