Chile Vs Argentina Preview: Match preview, predicted XI, betting odds, and more | International friendly

Chile Vs Argentina Preview

La Albiceleste has won 4 of the last five encounters against La Roja

This is a clash of familiar foes, as Chile and Argentina rekindle their rivalry with Los Angeles as the backdrop of the latest instalment. The last time the sides met, it was a fiery Copa America 3rd place encounter which ended 2-1 in favour of the Lionel Scaloni led Argentina side.

La Albiceleste has won 4 of the last five encounters against La Roja and will look to add one more feather to their cap as they tackle Reinaldo Rueda's Chile at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday.

For this friendly, the Argentines are missing heavy hitters like Angel Di Maria, Sergio Aguero, and Lionel Messi who is currently serving a 3-month international ban at the behest of CONMEBOL, due to harsh comments directed at the football body.

The Chileans also have top players like Alexis Sanchez, Gary Medel, and Arturo Vidal missing, as Reinaldo Rueda has opted for a squad laced with inexperienced players.

Although it's a friendly, La Roja will be looking to exact revenge, as there's no love lost between the teams. However, it could turn out to be a tame encounter, due to the notable absentees on both sides.

Venue and kickoff information

Match venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles.

Date: September 6, 2019.

Kickoff: 3:30 am (WAT), 8:00 am (IST)

Head to head

In 23 encounters between the sides, the Argentines have gotten the upper hand on 14 occasions, including 4 of their last 5 matches. The Chileans have triumphed over La Albiceleste on 5 occasions, and the sides have shared the spoils on 4 occasions.

Last meeting: Argentina 2-1 Chile (July 6, 2019).

Form guide

Chile: WWLDLL

Argentina: LDWWLW

Did you know?

After an impressive 4-0 start to their Copa America campaign, the Chileans have managed to muster just 3 goals in their 5 clashes since.

In their last 5 games, the Chileans have won just once within 90 minutes.

The Argentines have lost just once in their last 5 outings.

Betting odds

Chile win: 3.33

Argentina win: 2.18

Draw: 3.32

BTTS: 1.76 (Y), 1.95 (N)

Bookmaker: Betway

Predicted XI

Chile (4-3-3): Bravo, Diaz, Sierralta, Lichnovsky, Vegas, Baeza, Aranguiz, Gutierrez, Meneses, Jeraldino, Pinares

Argentina (4-4-2): Andrada, Montiel, Otamendi, Balerdi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Palacios, Correa, Dybala, Martinez

Match prediction

Both sides are missing very important players, however, Argentina is the better side on paper, as they have considerable depth and experience. Expect an exciting contest with Scaloni's men narrowly edging past La Roja.

Final score: Chile 0-1 Argentina