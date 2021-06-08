Chile vs Bolivia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Chile will take on Bolivia in mid-week at the Nacional Stadium in the latest round of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

The game will be a precursor to the clash set to take place in mid-June when the two sides will lock horns in the group stage of the Copa America.

Bolivia are coming off a comfortable victory over Venezuela, with Marcelo Martins Moreno's brace powering Cesar Farias' team to a 3-1 win. Bolivia still have a lot of work to do in the qualifiers, as they are placed in the eighth spot in a 10-team group.

Meanwhile, Chile drew their last competitive football match, sharing points with Argentina. The game ended 1-1, Alexis Sanchez canceling out a Lionel Messi penalty.

Chile are just a spot above Bolivia in seventh, having accumulated five points from five games.

Chile vs Bolivia Head-to-Head

Chile and Bolivia have played 14 games between them. Chile have won 10 matches, while two games resulted in draws. Bolivia have won two games.

The two sides last met in an international friendly back in March. Chile won the contest 2-1 courtesy of goals from Luis Jimenez and Jean Meneses. Marcelo Martins Moreno scored the only goal for the Bolivians.

Chile form guide: D-W-L-W-D

Bolivia form guide: L-D-L-L-W

Chile vs Bolivia Team News

Chile

Arturo Vidal will miss the game as he is undergoing a mandatory quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test. All other players will be available for selection.

A-listers like Alexis Sanchez, Claudio Bravo and Eduardo Vargas are all expected to retain their places in the side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

COVID-19: Arturo Vidal

Suspended: None

🇧🇴 COMUNICADO 🇧🇴 pic.twitter.com/Xhf2apL1TU — Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (@FBF_BO) June 6, 2021

Bolivia

Bolivia don't have any injury concerns going into the game against Chile.

The starting XI is likely to remain unchanged, with the exception of Gilbert Alvarez replacing Henry Vaca in attack.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chile vs Bolivia Predicted XI

Chile Predicted XI (4-4-2): Claudio Bravo; Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Eugenio Mena; Cesar Pinares, Erick Pulgar, Charles Aranguiz, Jean Meneses; Eduardo Vargas, Alexis Sanchez

⚽️🇨🇱🎙 AHORA | Martín Lasarte, Director Técnico de #LaRoja, conversa con la prensa previo al partido por Eliminatorias ante Bolivia 👇https://t.co/PkwrKfqxyp — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) June 7, 2021

Bolivia Predicted XI (4-5-1): Carlos Lampe; Diego Bejarano, Luis Haquin, Jairo Quinteros, Jorge Flores; Leonel Justiniano, Gilbert Alvarez, Erwin Saavedra, Juan Carlos Arce, Rodrigo Ramallo; Marcelo Martins Moreno

Chile vs Bolivia Prediction

Apart from the win against Venezuela, Bolivia have flattered to deceive in their last few games. Chile have a stronger lineup and are expected to collect three points in this World Cup qualifier.

Prediction: Chile 1-0 Bolivia

