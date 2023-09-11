Chile vs Colombia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12th 2023

Chile will entertain Colombia at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano in the CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

The hosts suffered a 3-1 away loss to Uruguay in their campaign opener on Friday and will look to return to winning ways in their first home game of the campaign. They fell three goals down in the first half and Arturo Vidal bagged a consolation goal for them in the 74th minute, just seven minutes after coming on as a substitute.

The visitors played Venezuela at home in their campaign opener on Thursday, recording a 1-0 win. Rafael Santos Borré scored the only goal of the match in the 46th minute.

Chile vs Colombia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 43 times in all competitions, with their first competitive meeting dating back to 1945 in the Copa America. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 15 wins to their name. The visitors have 11 wins and 17 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the World Cup qualifiers for the 2022 edition in September 2021, with Colombia recording a 3-1 home win.

Five of the last eight meetings between them have ended in draws. Chile have two wins and one game has gone the visitors' way.

The visitors have failed to score in four of their last six meetings against the hosts, though both teams have scored five goals in that period.

The hosts' loss in their campaign opener was their only defeat in their last five outings. They also conceded for the first time in four games in that loss.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions, recording 10 wins. They are unbeaten in their last seven away games as well.

Chile vs Colombia Prediction

La Roja are winless in their last two games, after recording back-to-back wins in their previous three games. They have suffered five defeats in their last six games in the World Cup qualifiers, failing to score in three games in that period. They have suffered three defeats in a row at home in the qualifiers, conceding two goals apiece in these defeats.

Los Cafeteros have won their last three games in the World Cup qualifiers while also keeping clean sheets in that period. Interestingly, they are unbeaten in their last three away meetings against the hosts in the World Cup qualifiers.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' better form in their away games against Chile, we are backing them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Chile 1-2 Colombia

Chile vs Colombia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colombia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Luis Diaz to score or assist any time - Yes