Chile vs Cuba Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11th 2023

Chile will host Cuba at the Estadio Ester Roa on Sunday in a friendly clash between the two nations.

The home side have endured a sluggish start to life under head coach Eduardo Berizzo after a grossly underwhelming World Cup qualifying campaign last year. They picked up their first win under the Argentine manager in their last game, beating Paraguay 3-2 in a friendly clash back in March.

Chile have slated three friendlies for June and will be looking to put out strong performances ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

Cuba, meanwhile, are playing well at the moment as they recently breezed through the group stages of the CONCACAF Nations League, finishing atop their group with 15 points from an obtainable 18. They beat Guadeloupe 1-0 in their most recent outing with Yasniel Matos scoring the sole goal of the game just before the interval.

The visitors kick off their 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign later this month and will aim to begin their preparations for the tournament this weekend.

Chile vs Cuba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark just the third meeting between Chile and Cuba, with the hosts winning their previous two matchups.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash at the Estadio Ruben Marcos Peralta back in 2007, which La Roja won 3-0.

Cuba have scored at least one goal in their last eight games across all competitions.

Chile's latest result marked their first win on home turf since they beat Venezuela 3-0 at the Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo in their World Cup qualifiers back in October 2021.

La Roja were ranked 31st in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 134 places above their weekend opponents.

Chile vs Cuba Prediction

Chile's latest result ended a nine-game winless run and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have finally returned to winning ways on home turf and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's clash.

Cuba are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won six of their last seven outings. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides should, however, see the home side come out on top here.

Prediction: Chile 2-0 Cuba

Chile vs Cuba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chile to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last 10 matches)

