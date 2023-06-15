Chile vs Dominican Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16, 2023 

Chile host Dominican Republic at the Estadio Sausalito on Friday (June 16) in a friendly
The hosts have endured a horrid run of results over the last year but have begun retracing their steps under manager Eduardo Berizzo. Chile beat Cuba 3-0 in a friendly on Sunday. Rodrigo Echeverria's strike was sandwiched between goals from Norwich City's Marcelino Nunez.
Meanwhile, Dominican Republic endured a difficult CONCACAF Nations League campaign, prompting the dismissal of manager Inaki Bea. They have enjoyed a positive start to life under new boss Marcelo Neveleff, beating Belize 2-0 in their last game, thanks to goals from Edarlyn Reyes and Nowend Lorenzo.
The visitors have been out of action since March.
Chile vs Dominican Republic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two teams.
- Chile face a North American side in a second straight game for the first time since December 2021 when they faced Mexico and El Salvador.
- Dominican Republic have kept one clean sheet in their last seven games across competitions.
- La Roja are 31st in the FIFA rankings, 120 places above their weekend opponents.
- Los Quisqueyanos have scored in all but one of their last seven games across competitions.
Chile vs Dominican Republic Prediction
Chile are on a run of back-to-back wins after failing to win their last nine. They have won their last two home games.
Meanwhile, Dominican Republic ended a six-game winless streak in their last outing. However, the sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see Chile emerge victorious.
Prediction: Chile 2-0 Dominican Republic
Chile vs Dominican Republic Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Chile
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of Chile's last 11 games.)
