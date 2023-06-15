Chile vs Dominican Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16, 2023 

Chile host Dominican Republic at the Estadio Sausalito on Friday (June 16) in a friendly

The hosts have endured a horrid run of results over the last year but have begun retracing their steps under manager Eduardo Berizzo. Chile beat Cuba 3-0 in a friendly on Sunday. Rodrigo Echeverria's strike was sandwiched between goals from Norwich City's Marcelino Nunez.

Meanwhile, Dominican Republic endured a difficult CONCACAF Nations League campaign, prompting the dismissal of manager Inaki Bea. They have enjoyed a positive start to life under new boss Marcelo Neveleff, beating Belize 2-0 in their last game, thanks to goals from Edarlyn Reyes and Nowend Lorenzo.

The visitors have been out of action since March.

Chile vs Dominican Republic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Chile face a North American side in a second straight game for the first time since December 2021 when they faced Mexico and El Salvador.

Dominican Republic have kept one clean sheet in their last seven games across competitions.

La Roja are 31st in the FIFA rankings, 120 places above their weekend opponents.

Los Quisqueyanos have scored in all but one of their last seven games across competitions.

Chile vs Dominican Republic Prediction

Chile are on a run of back-to-back wins after failing to win their last nine. They have won their last two home games.

Meanwhile, Dominican Republic ended a six-game winless streak in their last outing. However, the sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see Chile emerge victorious.

Prediction: Chile 2-0 Dominican Republic

Chile vs Dominican Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chile

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of Chile's last 11 games.)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes