Chile vs Ecuador Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

Chile will host Ecuador at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos on Tuesday in another round of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The hosts will be keen to get a result this week as they look to rectify what has been a grossly underwhelming campaign thus far.

La Roja's 1-0 loss to Paraguay on Friday marked their eighth defeat in 13 qualifying games so far and has seen them drop to the bottom of the qualifying table with only nine points. The hosts are four places behind Bolivia in the lone playoff qualification spot, 10 points behind Colombia in the last direct qualification spot. They will need to pick up results in the final five games to stand a chance of making the World Cup.

Ecuador are in much better form, currently sitting in second place, 13 points clear of Tuesday's hosts and are likely to confirm qualification in the next couple of games. The visitors picked up their seventh win of the campaign in a 2-1 victory over Venezuela last time out and will be confident to get the job done when they make the trip to Chile ahead of this midweek's matchup.

Chile vs Ecuador Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 57 previous occasions going into Tuesday's game. Chile have won 30 of those games, and 13 have ended in draws while Ecuador have won the remaining 14.

Both sides are evenly matched in their most recent meetings, having both won two and drawn one of the last five.

Ecuador won the first leg of this fixture 1-0 in November 2023.

The hosts have appeared in nine World Cup finals to date while the visitors have appeared in four.

Chile are currently ranked 50th on the FIFA World Rankings while Ecuador are ranked 24th.

Chile vs Ecuador Prediction

The sides are closely matched going into the weekend despite Chile's poor recent form. La Roja should receive a boost from their home advantage but will need to be much better offensively than they have been in the qualifiers so far against a side with the best defensive record in the campaign.

La Tri will be confident to get a draw against a struggling side and could get all three points if they improve on their somewhat unconvincing attacking threat.

Prediction: Chile 1-1 Ecuador

Chile vs Ecuador Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last nine games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of La Roja's last five home matches)

