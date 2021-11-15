Chile vs Ecuador prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Chile will welcome Ecuador to Santiago for a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Paraguay on Thursday. Antonio Silva's second-half own goal helped them secure maximum points.

Ecuador were 1-0 victors over Venezuela on home turf. Piero Hincapie headed home the winning goal in the 41st minute.

Both sides are in the running to automatically qualify for Qatar 2022. Ecuador currently sit in third place on 20 points while Chile have garnered 16 points from 11 matches to sit in fourth spot.

Chile vs Ecuador Head-to-Head

This will be the 55th meeting between the two sides and Chile have a superior record with 30 wins to their name.

Ecuador were victorious on 12 occasions while 13 games in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September when they could not be separated in a goalless draw.

The hosts have rebounded from their earlier poor run of form and are currently on a three-game winning streak. Ecuador have won three and drawn one of their last five games.

Chile form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Ecuador form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Chile vs Ecuador Team News

Chile

Arturo Vidal suffered an injury in the victory over Paraguay that saw him substituted late in the game but he partook in the team's latest training session. Gary Medel also left the field early due to fitness issues.

Enzo Roco and Ben Brereton have been suspended while Charles Aranguiz and Edson Puch were ruled out of November's qualifiers with injuries.

Injuries: Charles Aranguiz, Edson Puch

Doubtful: Arturo Vidal, Gary Medel

Suspension: Enzo Roco, Ben Brereton

Ecuador

A number of players missed the victory over Paraguay due to suspension but they should be back in contention for a starting place.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Chile vs Ecuador Predicted XI

Chile Predicted XI (3-5-2): Claudio Bravo (GK); Valber Huerta, Guillermo Maripan, Francisco Sierralta; Eugenio Mena, Claudio Baeza, Erick Pulgar, Diego Contreras, Marcelino Ezpinoza; Eduardo Vargas, Alexis Sanchez

Ecuador Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alexander Dominguez; Robert Arboleda, Fernando Leon, Piero Hincapie; Angelo Preciado, Joao Joshimar Rojas, Moises Caicedo, Robert Arboleda; Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia, Bryan Angulo

Chile vs Ecuador Prediction

The two sides are in almost identical form and will each fancy their chances of getting a win here. Both teams are also in the running to finish as the 'best of the rest' after Brazil and Argentina and both have enough quality to get on the scoresheet.

Chile might be slight favorites and have home advantage, but Ecuador have what it takes to leave Santiago with something. We are predicting the two teams to cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Chile 1-1 Ecuador

