Chile vs Panama Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025

Chile will play host to Panama at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in a friendly match on Sunday. Both sides will use the meeting to prepare for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Chile vs Panama Preview

Chile endured a difficult run in 2024, recording only one victory alongside five losses in their last nine matches of the year. They defeated Venezuela 4-2 on matchday 12 of the 2026 CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. It was their second win in 10 matches, and they will hope to build on that momentum.

La Roja sit second from bottom (nine out of 10 teams) in the World Cup qualification standings after 12 rounds of matches. They face an uphill battle to overturn their misfortunes across the remainder of the matches. Only six teams will earn a direct qualification to the tournament. Chile are yet to lose to Panama.

Panama ended last year on a bad note as well, recording one win in five matches and losing three times. In those matches, they scored five goals and conceded 11. Panama opened the New Year with a 2-1 away defeat to Universitario in a friendly match in late January. The visitors will be looking to claim their first win over Chile.

Los Canaleros will initially fine turn for their semi-final clash with the United States in the CONCACAF Nations League before the World Cup qualification match. Panama will face off against Belize in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers second round in June. They are second-placed in Group D and are tied on six points with the leaders Nicaragua.

Chile vs Panama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met thrice in all competitions, with Chile winning twice while one game ended in a stalemate.

Chile have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Chile have scored six goals and conceded 10 in their last five matches in all competitions.

Panama have won once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

Chile have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches, the same as Panama. Form Guide: Chile – W-D-L-L-L, Panama – L-D-W-L-L.

Chile vs Panama Prediction

Chile, despite their poor run of matches, still boast several quality players who are capable of making the difference in front of home fans.

Panama may not be out for a win but will likely use the meeting to drill the outfit ahead of their international assignments.

Chile are the favorites based on individuality and home advantage.

Prediction: Chile 3-1 Panama

Chile vs Panama Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Chile to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Chile to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Panama to score - Yes

