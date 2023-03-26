Chile vs Paraguay Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2023 

Chile host Paraguay at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano on Monday (March 27) in a friendly.

The hosts have endured a torrid run of results recently and have rapidly fallen down the FIFA rankings, particularly after missing the FIFA World Cup last year. Chile played out a goalless draw against Slovakia last time out. They might feel they deserved more from but could not beat an inspired Martin Dubravka at goal.

Paraguay, meanwhile, endured a more difficult World Cup qualifying campaign than their opponents, finishing eighth with 16 points from 18 games. They're yet to find their feet under manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto. Monday's game will mark the visitors' first since they lost 2-0 to Colombia in November last year.

Chile vs Paraguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 66 previous meetings, Chile lead 29-28.

The two teams last faced off in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with La Roja winning 1-0.

The hosts have won their last two games in the fixture after losing their previous three.

Paraguay's only away win in the last two years came in September last year, beating Mexico 1-0 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the USA.

Chile have kept just two clean sheets in 11 games across competitions.

La Albirroja are without a goal in three games after finding the back of the net in four straight outings.

Chile vs Paraguay Prediction

Chile are on a poor nine-game winless run since March last year. They have lost four of their last five home games and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Paraguay, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last eight games across competitions. They have struggled away from home recently and could lose this one.

Prediction: Chile 1-0 Paraguay

Chile vs Paraguay Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chile

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last five matchups.)

