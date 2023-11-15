Chile vs Paraguay Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

Chile will invite Paraguay to the Estadio Monumental David Arellano in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

Both teams have registered just one win apiece in four games in the qualifying campaign thus far, suffering two defeats. The hosts are in eighth place in the qualifying standings, trailing the visitors only on goal difference as both teams have four points to their name.

The hosts lost 3-0 away to Venezuela in their previous outing. Marcelino Núñez picked up two yellow cards after being subbed in at the beginning of the second half and will serve a one-match suspension.

The visitors, meanwhile, registered their first win of the qualifying campaign last time around as Antonio Sanabria's 69th-minute strike helped them beat Bolivia 1-0 at home.

Chile vs Paraguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 67 times in all competitions since 1922. They have contested these games closely, with the hosts having a 30-28 lead in wins and just nine games ending in draws.

They last met in a friendly in March earlier this year, with the visitors recording a 3-2 win.

The visitors have the second-best defensive record in the qualifying campaign, conceding just two goals in four games. On the flip side, they have the second-worst attacking record in the campaign as well, scoring just once in four games.

Chile have the second-worst defensive record in the qualifiers, conceding six times in four games, with all goals coming in away games.

Paraguay have seen under 2.5 goals in 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions.

The visitors have failed to score in six of their last nine games in all competitions.

The hosts registered a 3-0 win on aggregate when the two teams met in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 2021.

Chile vs Paraguay Prediction

La Roja have recently seen a drop in form with just one win in their last five games across all competitions. They have failed to score in three games during that period while conceding six goals.

They have lost three of their last five home games in the World Cup qualifiers, scoring three goals while conceding six times. They have registered three wins on the trot against the visitors, keeping two clean sheets, and will look to build on that form in this match.

La Albirroja have lost five of their last eight games across all competitions. They have a poor record in their travels as well, with just one win in their last 16 away games. They have failed to score in their last nine away games in World Cup qualifiers, which is a cause for concern.

Nonetheless, they scored their first goal of the qualifying campaign last month and will look to build on that form here. With that in mind and considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Chile 1-1 Paraguay

Chile vs Paraguay Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Antonio Sanabria to score or assist any time - Yes