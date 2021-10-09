Chile vs Paraguay prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Chile host Paraguay at the Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo for their 2022 World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

Colombia are fifth in the standings, with 14 points from 10 matches played so far. They have registered a record of three wins, five draws, and two losses in the qualifiers. Colombia played their last game against Uruguay, settling for a 0-0 draw.

Chile are eighth in the table with seven points from 10 games. They have struggled throughout their qualifying campaign, managing just one win. They are coming off a 2-0 loss against Peru. Christian Cueva and Martin Pena each scored a goal for Peru.

Chile vs Paraguay Head-to-Head

Chile and Paraguay have played 18 matches against each other so far. Both Paraguay and Chile have eight wins each, while two games ended in stalemates.

The last match between the two sides ended in a 2-0 triumph for Paraguay. Samu and Miguel Almiron registered their names on the scoresheet.

Chile form (all competitions): L-L-D-L-L

Paraguay form (all competitions): L-L-D-W-D

Chile vs Paraguay Team News

Chile

Arturo Vidal has been sidelined with an injury, meaning Erick Pulgar and Charles Aranguiz will start in midfield.

Claudio Bravo, Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel and Alexis Sanchez are likely to be included in the starting XI for the Chileans.

Injured: Arturo Vidal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paraguay

David Martinez and Blas Riveros have been ruled out with injuries.

Injured: David Martinez, Blas Riveros

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chile vs Paraguay Predicted XI

Chile Predicted XI (4-3-3): Claudio Bravo, Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Enzo Roco, Nunez, Charles Aranguiz, Erick Pulgar, Jean Meneses, Ben Brereton Diaz, Alexis Sanchez

Paraguay Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Antony Silva; Robert Rojas, Fabian Balbuena, Junior Alonso, Santiago Arzamendia; Mathias Villasanti, Gaston Gimenez; Kaku, Oscar Romero, Angel Romero; Antonio Sanabria

Chile vs Paraguay Prediction

Paraguay have a stellar defensive record against Chile and they will be hoping to keep another clean sheet on Sunday. However, their attack has not been particularly great lately, and their defensive approach could lead to a low-scoring affair.

Chile, meanwhile, will be looking to take advantage of playing on home soil. Their recent form has been quite poor, and Arturo Vidal's injury has only compounded their problems. They will be lucky to salvage even a point, and will likely end up losing the contest.

We foresee Paraguay winning this game by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Chile 1-2 Paraguay

