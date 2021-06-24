Chile vs Paraguay prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021

Chile will look to confirm a quarter-final berth in the Copa America 2021 when they take on Paraguay in their final game of the group stage on Friday.

Chile are second in Group A, having accumulated five points from three matches played. They remain unbeaten in the tournament, having registered a win and two draws so far.

Chile played out a 1-1 draw against Uruguay in their last Copa America game. Eduardo Vargas' first-half goal gave La Roja the lead, but Luis Suarez netted a 66th-minute equalizer, denying Martin Lasarte's side three points.

Meanwhile, Paraguay are coming off a 1-0 loss to pre-tournament favorites Argentina. Alejandro Gomez's effort in the first half gave Argentina the lead, which they held on to until the final whistle as Paraguay found it difficult to break down their gritty defense.

Paraguay are third in Group A and need a win in one of their last two games to progress to the next round.

Chile vs Paraguay Head-to-Head

Chile and Paraguay have played 17 games against each other. Chile hold the bragging rights with eight wins, while two games ended in draws. Paraguay have won seven games.

The two sides last met in August 2017. Paraguay won that game comfortably, putting three goals past the Chile defense without an answer. An Arturo Vidal own-goal in the first half and goals from Victor Caceres and Richard Ortiz in the second period handed Paraguay the win.

Chile form guide: D-D-D-W-D

Paraguay form guide: D-D-L-W-L

Chile vs Paraguay Team News

Chile

Chile will be without the services of Alexis Sanchez, whose participation in the remainder of the tournament is in doubt. He was replaced by Eduardo Vargas in the Chile setup.

Injured: Alexis Sanchez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paraguay

Paraguay have no injury concerns ahead of Friday's game. They are expected to field their best XI against Chile.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chile vs Paraguay Predicted XI

Chile Predicted XI (4-3-3): Claudio Bravo; Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Eugenio Mena; Erick Pulgar, Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz; Ben Brereton, Jean Meneses, Eduardo Vargas

Paraguay Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Antony Silva; Santiago Arzamendia, Junior Alonso, Gustavo Gomez, Alberto Espinola; Robert Piris Da Motta, Mathias Villasanti; Miguel Almiron, Angel Romero, Alejandro Romero; Gabriel Avalos

Chile vs Paraguay Prediction

La Roja are unbeaten in their last five fixtures and it is highly unlikely that their run will come to an end against Paraguay.

Chile might take a cautious approach to the match to prevent a loss, which might lead to a low-scoring draw on Friday.

Prediction: Chile 1-1 Paraguay

