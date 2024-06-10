Chile vs Paraguay Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | International Friendlies 2024

International football is back in action with another set of matches this week as Paraguay lock horns with South American rivals Chile in an intriguing encounter at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Chile are in eighth place in the World Cup qualification standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. La Roja slumped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of France in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Paraguay, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the qualification table and have been inconsistent in recent months. The Paraguayan side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Peru last week and will aim to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Chile vs Paraguay Head-to-Head

Chile have a slight edge over Paraguay and have won 30 out of the 68 matches between the two teams. Paraguay have managed 28 victories against Chile and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

Chile form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Paraguay form guide: D-L-D-W-L

Chile vs Paraguay Team News

Chile

Alexis Sanchez showed flashes of his ability against France and will likely keep his place in the starting lineup. Chile are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Paraguay

Paraguay have a fully-fit squad at the moment and have no injury concerns going into this game. Miguel Almiron has been impressive over the past year and will likely occupy one of the flanks for his side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Chile vs Paraguay Predicted XI

Chile Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bravo; Isla, Diaz, Lichnovsky, Suazo; Echeverria, Nunez; Osorio, Alexis, Davila; Vargas

Paraguay Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Coronel; Ramirez, Gomez, Balbuena, Espinoza; Cubas, Villasanti; Rojas, Sanchez, Almiron; Arce

Chile vs Paraguay Prediction

Chile have a good squad at their disposal but have regularly flattered to deceive on the international stage. Alexis Sanchez and Eduardo Vargas can make a difference on their day and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Paraguay have blown hot and cold in recent weeks and will face a difficult test on Wednesday. Chile are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chile 2-1 Paraguay