Chile vs Peru prediction, preview, team news and more | South American World Cup qualifiers 2020

Chile face South American neighbours Peru in round three of the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago on Friday.

Both sides are still searching for their first win of the qualification campaign, having drawn and lost one so far.

Having missed out on qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Chile began their qualifying campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with similar heartbreak, as a last-gasp goal from Maxi Lopez consigned them to a 2-1 defeat away to Uruguay.

There was more agony to follow, as Radamel Falcao's late equalizer denied them a win after Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal had given Chile the lead over Colombia, as the game finished 2-2.

Se acabó en el Estadio Nacional.



Cuarto empate consecutivo entre ambos equipos en las #EliminatoriasSudamericanas



Queda mucho en la pelea por llegar a #Qatar2022. Nos vemos en noviembre...



🇨🇱 2-2 🇨🇴#VamosChile #VamosLaRoja pic.twitter.com/gP2QEoANpa — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) October 14, 2020

As for Peru, they began their qualifying campaign with a 2-2 draw away to Paraguay, with Andre Carrillo's second goal of the game in the 85th minute grabbing a point for the visitors.

An ill-tempered contest against Brazil followed, with Peru going down to nine men and eventually losing 2-4 thanks to two late strikes by Neymar.

⏱️ Final del partido en el Estadio Nacional



⚽ Fecha 02 de las Clasificatorias al Mundial Qatar 2022@SeleccionPeru 🇵🇪 2-4 @CBF_Futebol 🇧🇷 #UnidosSomosMásFuertes#ArribaPerú 💪 pic.twitter.com/tMoE3QYcUA — Selección Peruana 🇵🇪 (@SeleccionPeru) October 14, 2020

Chile vs Peru Head-to-Head

Historically, Chile have dominated this fixture, winning seven of the last 10 games. However, two of Peru's three wins against Chile in that timeframe have come in the previous two games between the pair.

A 3-0 win at home in a friendly was followed by a memorable win of the same scoreline in the Copa America semifinals in 2019.

Chile form guide: L-D-W-L-D

Peru form guide: L-D-L-D-L

Chile vs Peru Team News

Chile

🇨🇱😍 #LaRoja ya entrena en el Estadio Nacional



⚽ Penúltima práctica de cara al partido de este viernes ante Perú#VamosLaRoja #VamosChile pic.twitter.com/L7HLHUMZgX — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) November 11, 2020

Chile manager Reinaldo Rueda will give the returning Claudio Bravo his 50th appearance in FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the only Chilean to ever do so. There are plenty of injury headaches though, as stalwarts Gary Medel and Charles Aranguiz are out with injuries.

Francisco Sierralta is suspended for one game after picking up too many yellow cards, which ought to see Guillermo Maripan replace him in defence.

Injuries: Gary Medel, Charles Aranguiz

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Fancisco Sierralta

Peru

¡Que prevalezca la unión! 🤝



Nuestra @SeleccionPeru 🇵🇪 parte a Santiago para enfrentar a @LaRoja 🇨🇱 por la fecha 03 de las Clasificatorias al Mundial Qatar 2022.



¡Todo un país con ustedes, muchachos! 👊#UnidosSomosMásFuertes#ArribaPerú 💪 pic.twitter.com/lox2VZxvST — Selección Peruana 🇵🇪 (@SeleccionPeru) November 11, 2020

Ricardo Gareca will be without goalkeeper Carlos Caceda and centre-back Carlos Zambrano after their red cards against Brazil, with the latter suspended for three games. Christian Ramos is expected to replace Zambrano in defence, while Caceda was already second-choice to Pedro Gallese.

Jefferson Farfan's knee injury is expected to keep him out until next year, so newly-capped Benevento forward Gianluca Lapadula may replace him in attack, albeit through the middle.

Injuries: Jefferson Farfan

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Carlos Caceda, Carlos Zambrano

Chile vs Peru Predicted Lineups

Chile Predicted XI (4-4-2): Claudio Bravo (GK); Mauricio Isla, Guillermo Maripan, Paulo Diaz, Jean Beausejour; Cesar Pinares, Arturo Vidal, Erick Pulgar, Carlos Palacios; Fabian Orellana, Alexis Sanchez

Peru Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pedro Gallese (GK); Luis Advincula, Christian Ramos, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun, Pedro Aquino; Andre Carillo, Gianluca Lapadula, Christian Cueva

Chile vs Peru Prediction

Peru have not won any of their last five games, but Gareca's men have had the upper hand over Chile in recent times. La Roja have plenty of injury issues of their own, but with Alexis Sanchez finding form yet again, they have a talisman to rely on.

Peru debutant Lapadula could cause the Chilean defence plenty of problems, with Andre Carillo likely to continue his scoring form.

Expect a closely-fought contest, with the result likely to be a draw.

Prediction: Chile 1-1 Peru