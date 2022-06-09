Chile vs Tunisia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022-23

Chile play host to Tunisia in a thrilling international friendly fixture at the Misaki Park Stadium on Friday.

The game will serve as a warm-up fixture for the Carthage Eagles as they prepare for their third Africa Cup of Nations qualification game.

Chile failed to arrest their slump on Monday as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of South Korea.

They have now lost each of their last three games across all competitions, stretching back to a 3-2 victory away to Bolivia back in February.

Chile will be absent from the upcoming World Cup later this year after finishing seventh in the CONMEBOL qualification table with 19 points from 18 games.

Meanwhile, Tunisia were denied their second consecutive win in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers as they were held to a goalless draw by Botswana on Sunday.

This followed a 4-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea when the sides squared off in the Group J curtain raiser.

The Carthage Eagles are now unbeaten in each of their last four outings across all competitions, claiming two wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss to Burkina Faso in the 2022 AFCON back in January.

Chile vs Tunisia Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides. Their first encounter came way back in 1998, when Chile picked up a 3-2 victory in a friendly fixture.

Chile Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

Tunisia Form Guide: D-W-D-W-L

Chile vs Tunisia Team News

Chile

Off the back of an injury-free game against South Korea, Chile head into the weekend with a clean bill of health. Alex Ibacache is currently unavailable through suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Tunisia

The Carthage Eagles boast a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Chile vs Tunisia Predicted XI

Chile Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando de Paul; Nayel Mehssatou, Benjamin Kuscevic, Paulo Díaz, Óscar Opazo; Marcelino Núñez, Tomás Alarcón, Gary Medel, Jean Meneses; Ben Brereton, Díaz Diego Valencia

Tunisia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bechir Ben Said; Ali Abdi, Bilel Ifa, Montassar Talbi, Ali Maâloul; Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Issam Jebali, Aissa Laïdouni; Naïm Sliti, Seifeddine Jaziri, Firas Ben Al Arbi

Chile vs Tunisia Prediction

With their AFCON qualifier game against Libya on the horizon, we expect Tunisia to field a weakened squad on Friday, giving minutes to several fringe players. Chile, on the other hand, have the luxury of naming a full strength squad and we predict they will come away with the win.

Prediction: Chile 2-1 Tunisia

