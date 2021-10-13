Chile vs Venezuela prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Looking to make it two wins from two, Chile and Venezuela go head-to-head at the Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

The hosts claimed a 2-0 victory over 10-man Paraguay last time out, while the victors edged out Ecuador 2-1 on home turf.

Chile returned to winning ways last Monday as they edged out Paraguay 2-0 when the sides faced off in Las Condes.

Prior to that, Martín Lasarte’s men failed to taste victory in any of their previous seven outings in all competitions, picking up two draws and losing seven.

However, the result brought no change to the shape of the FIFA World Cup qualification standings as they remain in eighth place with 10 points.

Similarly, Venezuela ended their horrid run of results last time out courtesy of a hard-earned 2-1 win over Ecuador.

Prior to that, Leonardo Gonzalez’s men were on a run of 10 games without a win, picking up three draws and losing seven in that time.

With seven points from 11 outings, Venezuela are currently rooted to the bottom of the standings, two points behind ninth-placed Bolivia.

Chile vs Venezuela Head-To-Head

Chile have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 21 wins from their previous 29 encounters. Venezuela have managed three wins, while five games have ended in draws.

Chile Form Guide: L-D-L-L-W

Venezuela Form Guide: L-L-L-L-W

Chile vs Venezuela Team News

Chile

The hosts remain without the services of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Charles Aránguiz, who is suspended after picking up a red card last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: Charles Aránguiz

Venezuela

The visitors will take to the pitch without Jefferson Savarino and Mikel Villanueva, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Jefferson Savarino, Mikel Villanueva

Suspended: None

Chile vs Venezuela Predicted XI

Chile Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Claudio Bravo; Mauricio Isla, Guillermo Maripán, Paulo Díaz, Sebastián Vegas; Charles Aránguiz, Erick Pulgar, Arturo Vidal; Luis Jiménez; Alexis Sánchez, Ben Brereton

Venezuela Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Wuilker Faríñez; Ronald Hernández, Adrian Martinez, Nahuel Ferraresi, Óscar González; Tomás Rincón, José Martínez; Eduard Bello, Adalberto Peñaranda, Darwin Machís; Eric Ramírez

Chile vs Venezuela Prediction

Also Read

Both sides got their qualification campaigns back on track with their respective victories last time out and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling. However, we predict the Chileans will take advantage of their home crowd support to claim all three points.

Prediction: Chile 2-1 Venezuela

Edited by Peter P