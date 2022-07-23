Chile vs Venezuela prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America Femenina 2022

Chile will take on Venezuela in the fifth place playoff on Sunday after both teams missed out on a top-two finish in their respective groups.

Chile finished third in group A with six points and so did Venezuela in the other group. Chile lost their final outing against Columbia, who smashed them 4-0. Meanwhile, Venezeula missed out on a top-two finish after a 1-0 defeat against Argentina.

Chile vs Venezuela Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other thrice previously, with all games ending in decisive outcomes. Chile won one, with the other two going Venezuela's way. Venezuela have scored four goals in this fixture, compared to Chile's two.

The last time they played each other was in an international friendly last month, which Venezuela won 3-1.

Venezuela form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L.

Chile form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L.

Chile vs Venezuela Team News

Chile

Veteran Daniela Pardo may be back in the lineup for this key game after missing out against Columbia. Chile do not have any injury concerns or suspensions ahead of this game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Venezuela

Venezuela also do not have any injury or suspension concerns ahead of their weekend clash against Chile.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Chile vs Venezuela Predicted XIs

Chile (4-3-3): Christiane Endler (GK), Carla Guerrero, Fernanda Ramirez, Daniela Pardo, Geraldine Leyton, Javeira Toro, Camila Saez, Yanara Aedo, Yastin Jiminez, Yenny Acuna, Daniela Zamora.

Venezuela (4-3-3): Nayluisa Caceres (GK), Andrea Tovar, Naireles Gutierrez, Petra Caberra, Maria Peraza, Michelle Romero, Lourdes Moreno, Natasha Rosas, Mariana Speckmayer, Dayana Rodriguez, Ysura Viso.

Chile vs Venezuela Prediction

Both teams will look to end their campaign on a high. Both Chile and Venezuela suffered defeats to find themselves out of the semi-final contention.

Venezuela will look to avoid their third defeat in a row and put up a solid performance in a fixture which puts them at a slight advantage. Chile will also look to get another win as they seek to finish fifth in the standings. Nevertheless, Venezuela should overcome their patchy form and seal the contest.

Prediction: Chile 1-3 Venezuela.

