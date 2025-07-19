Chile Women vs Ecuador Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 21st 2025

Chile Women will face Ecuador Women at the Estadio Banco Guayaquil on Monday in another group-stage game of their 2025 Copa América Femenina campaign. La Roja Femenina have had mixed results on the continental stage this month, but remain in contention for the knockout stages as they sit fourth in Group A with three points.

Following a comfortable 3-0 victory over Peru Women on opening day, Chile locked horns with Argentina Women and were beaten 2-1. Seventeen-year-old Vaitiare Pardo finished calmly to hand the Feminine Red a narrow lead at the break before their opponents turned the game on its head in the second half.

Ecuador Women, meanwhile, fought back from a two-goal deficit to pick up a 2-2 draw with Uruguay Women in their tournament opener. They then picked up their first win in game two, beating Peru 3-1 with Emily Arias and Nayely Bolanos netting in the first half before Ligia Moreira sealed the win at the death.

The host nation sit second in Group A with four points and could book passage to the knockout stages with maximum points on Monday.

Chile Women vs Ecuador Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the fifth meeting between the two teams. Chile are undefeated in all four of their previous matchups, picking up three wins and a draw.

Ecuador are without a clean sheet in all four of their games in this fixture.

The two teams last faced off friendly clash last October, which Chile won 2-1.

La Tricolor have scored five goals in the Copa America Femenina this summer. Only defending champions Brazil (8) have scored more.

Neither side has won the continental showpiece, although Chile have finished runners-up twice (1991, 2018) while Ecuador have a third-place finish (2014).

Chile Women vs Ecuador Women Prediction

La Roja Femenina's latest result ended a four-game winning streak, and they will be looking to bounce back here. They failed to capitalize on their chances against Argentina last time out and must improve in that regard next week.

Ecuador have won three of their last four games and have lost just one of their last eight. They have the home advantage on Monday and should avoid defeat.

Prediction: Chile Women 2-2 Ecuador Women

Chile Women vs Ecuador Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last four matchups)

