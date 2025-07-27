Chile Women vs Paraguay Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th July 2025

Chile Women and Paraguay Women battle it out at the Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Quito on Monday in a game for fifth place at the 2025 Copa America Femenina. Ranked 39th in the world, La Roja Femenina advanced from Group A with six points from four games, having won and lost twice each.

Luis Mena's side began their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Peru, but lost to Argentina 2-1 in their next match. Chile recovered to beat Ecuador on matchday three but fell to another heavy 3-0 loss to Uruguay in the final group match, which was the last straw in their ambitions of reaching the semi-finals.

But with Ecuador and Peru faring worse, Chile achieved a third-place finish, and thereby a passage into the fifth-place match, just as they did in the last edition of the competition back in 2022.

Meanwhile, Paraguay Women also saw an identical record in the group stages with two wins and losses each in Group B to come third with six points in the bag. Although their campaign began with a 4-0 drubbing of Bolivia, a pair of 4-1 losses to Colombia and Brazil in their next two fixture jeopardized their progression hopes.

However, La Albirroja secured a 2-1 comeback victory against Venezuela in their last group match, which helped them qualify for the fifth-place playoff. This will be only their third appearance in this stage of the competition, having gone out in the group stages in five of their previous seven qualifications.

Chile Women vs Paraguay Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth consecutive edition of the Copa America Femenina, wherein Chile Women and Paraguay Women clash in the competition.

In the previous three encounters, Paraguay won twice (both 3-2) in the group stages, while another one ended in a 1-1 draw.

This will be their first clash outside of the group stages of the Copa America.

Chile Women vs Paraguay Women Prediction

Chile Women come into the fixture as the underdogs here, given their poor record in the fixture. Moreover, Paraguay Women also have a frightening attacking frontline, which can cause them problems.

We expect another close match between these two, with La Albirrojas reigning supreme yet again.

Prediction: Chile Women 1-2 Paraguay Women

Chile Women vs Paraguay Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Paraguay Women to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

