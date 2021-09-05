China PR vs Japan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers  

China PR and Japan will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

China come into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Australia on Thursday. Awer Mabil, Martin Boyle and Mitchell Fuke all got on the scoresheet for the Socceroos.

Japan, on the other hand, suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Oman at home. Issam Al Sabhi scored the match-winner two minutes from time to help the visitors take all three points in a huge upset.

That defeat left the Blue Samurai in fourth spot in Group B, while China PR are bottom of the table.

China PR vs Japan Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 37 previous occasions and China PR have the marginally better record with 15 wins to their name. Japan were victorious on 14 occasions while eight matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2019 when goals from Musashi Suzuki and Gento Miura helped Japan pick up a 2-1 victory.

China PR's defeat last week halted a five-game winning run. Japan's defeat to Oman saw their six-game winning run come to an end.

China PR form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Japan form guide: L-W-W-W-W

China PR vs Japan Team News

China PR

Coach Li Tie called up 33 players for September's FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Experienced players like Zhang Linpeng and Hao Junmin were included.

They were joined by new faces on the international scene like Guo Tianyu, as well as Aloisio, who recently renounced his Brazilian citizenship to become a Chinese international.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Japan

Coach Hajime Moriyasu called up 24 players for the games against Oman and China. Seasoned veterans like Yuto Nagatomo, Maya Yoshida and Eiji Kawashima were all included. Moriyasu could make large-scale changes to the side that surprisingly lost to Oman last week.

Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino picked up a minor injury and will not be involved for Japan.

Injuries: Takumi Minamino

Suspension: None

China PR vs Japan Predicted XI

China PR Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yan Junling (GK); Zhang Linpeng, Yu Dabao, Gao Zhunyi, Zheng Zheng; Hao Junmin, Chi Zhongguo, Wu Xi; Wu Lei, Zhang Yuning, Elkeson

Japan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Shuichi Gonda (GK); Yuyto Nagatomo, Maya Yoshida,Yuta Nakayama, Sei Muroya; Daichi Kamada, Genki Haraguchi, Ritsu Doan; Takefusa Kubo, Yuya Osako, Kyogo Furuhashi

China PR vs Japan Prediction

Japan's defeat last week went against the form book and the Blue Samurai will be eager to get their qualification campaign back on track.

China have enjoyed success against their neighbors in the past and will fancy their chances of getting all three points. However, we are predicting Japan to nick this one with a narrow victory.

Prediction: China PR 1-2 Japan

Edited by Vishal Subramanian