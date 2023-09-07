China PR vs Malaysia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9, 2023

China PR host Malaysia at Chengdu Phoenix Mountain Sports Park in a friendly on Saturday (September 9).

The two teams are meeting for the first time in 10 years. Their last meeting on September 10, 2013 was also in a friendly, where China prevailed 2-0. This game is one of four friendlies China have lined up ahead of the AFC second round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Dragons' previous major tournament was the East Asian Championship in Japan mid-last year. China finished third, behind champions Japan and runners-up South Korea. It was their best performance in recent years, which captain Wu Xi and Co. will look to build on as they prepare for the World Cup qualifiers.

Malaysia, meanwhile, began their Chinese tour with a friendly against Syria, which ended in a 2-2 draw in Chengdu on September 6. The game was played at the Chengdu Phoenix Mountain Sports Park, where this meeting will take place. The clash has helped Malaysia acclimatise to the conditions better, says coach Kim Pan-gon.

Harimau Malaya will use both friendlies to prepare for the 2023 Merdeka tournament semifinal in Kuala Lumpur next month. India, Palestine and Tajikistan are the three other participants. Malaysia are riding a five-game unbeaten streak.

China PR vs Malaysia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met three times, with China winning twice, while the other game ended in a draw.

China have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games.

China have scored eight goals and conceded twice in their last five games.

Malaysia have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away outings.

China have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while Malaysia have won four times and drawn once in the same period.

Form Guide: China: W-W-L-D-W; Malaysia: D-W-W-W-W

China PR vs Malaysia Prediction

China will take confidence from their three-game home winning streak. Wu Lei remains the Dragon's main attacking threat, netting thrice this year.

Malaysia, meanwhile, are a free-scoring team. Aiman and Josue are leading their scoring charts with five and four goals respectively this year. China, though, come as the favourites based on their superior form and home advantage.

Prediction: China 3-2 Malaysia

China PR vs Malaysia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – China

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: China to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Malaysia to score - Yes