China PR vs Oman prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

China PR and Oman will battle for three 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying points in a Group B fixture on Thursday.

The home side will be looking to return to winning ways following their 3-2 defeat away to Saudi Arabia last month. Sami Al-Najej scored a first-half brace to inspire the victory.

Oman secured maximum points in a 3-1 home win over Vietnam. Issam Al Sabhi, Mohsin Al Khaldi and Salaah Al Yahyaei all got on the scoresheet to help Al-Ahmar secure a comeback victory.

That win helped Oman hold on to third spot in the table, having accrued six points from four matches. China PR are three points below them in fifth spot.

China PR vs Oman Head-to-Head

China have five wins from their previous seven games against Oman. Thursday's visitors have one win to their name while one match in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

This will be their first meeting since China secured a 4-1 victory in an international friendly played in January 2015.

China form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Oman form guide: W-L-W-L-W

China PR vs Oman Team News

China

Team captain Wu Xi, alongside other experienced players like Wu Lei and Zhang Linpeng are among the 27 players called up for November's qualifiers.

Espanyol forward Lei is the only foreign-based player in the squad, with the rest plying their trade domestically in the Chinese Super League.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Oman

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

China PR vs Oman Predicted XI

China Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yan Junling (GK); Wang Gang, Zhang Linpeng, Yu Dabao, Wang Shenchao; Wu Lei, Wu Xi, Xizhe Zhang, Binbin Liu; Ai Kesen, Yuning Zhang

Oman Predicted XI (4-3-3): Faiz Al-Rushaidi; Khalid Al-Braiki, Fahmi Durbin, Juma Al-Habsi, Ali Al-Busaidi; Mohsin Al-Khaldi, Jameel Al-Yahmadi, Harib Al-Saadi; Abdul Aziz Al-Muqbali, Issam Al Sabhi, Khalid Al-Hajri

China PR vs Oman Prediction

Oman have a shaky hold on the playoff qualification spot in the group and they have Japan breathing down their neck. This slight advantage means the visitors are unlikely to go all out in attack to mitigate the risk of losing the game.

China still have an outside chance of making it to the mundial, but a victory on home tuf is imperative. Although one side could nick this one, we are predicting both sides will cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: China PR 1-1 Oman

