China PR vs Singapore Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024 

China PR welcome Singapore to the Olympic Sports Center for the second of their double-header in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday (March 26).

The two sides are coming off a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in Kallang on Thursday. Wu Lei had an eventful first half, breaking the deadlock in the 10th minute before missing a penalty 21 minutes later. He completed his brace in first-half injury time, though.

Singapore rallied after the break, with two substitutes making the difference. Faris Ramil halved the deficit in the 53rd minute before Jacob Mahler drew the game level with nine minutes left.

The draw left the Lions at the bottom of Group C, having garnered just one point from three games. China, meanwhile, are third with four points to their name.

China PR vs Singapore Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 20th meeting between the two sides. China lead 11-2.

China are winless in seven gaames, losing four.

Five of Singapore's last six games have produced at least three goals.

Four of China's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Singapore form guide: D-L-L-W-W China PR form guide: D-L-D-D-L

China PR form guide: Their last four head-to-head meetings have produced at least three goals.

China PR vs Singapore Prediction

China (ranked 88th) are tied with Thailand (166th) on four points in second spot as the race to secure qualification to the next round of the qualifiers intensifies.

A win could take them above the War Elephants who host group favourites South Korea. However, Branko Ivankovic's side are on a seven-game winless streak as they aim to qualify for their second World Cup.

Singapore, meanwhile, registered their first points of the qualifiers in the reverse fixture to breathe life into their qualification hopes. Their games in the qualifiers have been high-scoring, with all three producing at least four goals.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have seen both sides score. Expect the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: China 2-1 Singapore

China PR vs Singapore Betting Tips

Tip 1 - China PR to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals