China PR vs Thailand prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

China PR welcome Thailand to the Shenyang Olympic Sports Center Stadium for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday. The hosts will be looking to build on the 4-1 home win they registered over Singapore in March.

They went ahead through Wu Lei's 21st-minute strike but Faris Ramli drew the game level in the 22nd minute. Fernandinho, Wu Lei and Wei Shihao scored second-half goals to help their nation claim all three points.

Thailand, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Korea Republic. Lee Jae-Sung, Son Heung-Min and Jin-Seob Park all found the back of the net to help the visitors claim all three points.

The loss left them in third spot in Group C, having garnered four points from as many games. China are second on seven points.

China PR vs Thailand Head-to-Head

This will be the 28th meeting between the two sides. China PR have 19 wins to their name, and two games were drawn while Thailand were victorious six times. China claimed a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture in November 2023.

China PR form guide: W-D-L-D-D

Thailand form guide: L-D-L-D-D

China PR vs Thailand Team News

China PR

Branko Ivanković called up 30 players to dispute this month's qualifiers. Li Yuanyi is suspended.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Li Yuanyi

Thailand

Sasalak Haiprakhon and Bordin Phala are unavailable due to injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: Sasalak Haiprakhon, Bordin Phala

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

China PR vs Thailand Predicted XI

China Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yan Junling (GK); Zhu Chenjie, Liu Yang, Tyias Browning, Jiang Shenglong; Xie Pengfei, Wang Shangyuan, Gao Tianyi; Wu Lei, Zhang Yuning, Wei Shihao

Thailand Predicted XI (4-3-3): Patiwat Khammai (GK); Theerathon Bunmathan, Suphanan Bureerat, Elias Dolah, Suphan Thongsong; Sarach Yooyen, Chanathip Songkrasin, Tanaboon Kesarat; Teerasil Dangda, Supachai Chaided, Suphanat Mueanta

China PR vs Thailand Prediction

All China need is a win here to advance to the next round of the qualifiers. They enter this game as slight favorites. Furthermore, they have a positive record against Thailand and will fancy their chances of claiming victory.

Thailand have to win or they will be eliminated. They were victorious on their most recent visit to China in 2019 and this could be a source of hope.

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: China PR 1-0 Thailand