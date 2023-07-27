China PR Women vs Haiti Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 28, 2023

China PR face Haiti at the Hindmarsh Stadium in the FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday (July 28).

It’s a crucial meeting for both teams, who lost their opening games in Group D and occupy the basement in the standings. China were humbled by Denmark 1-0 while Haiti suffered a similar fate against England. The winner will bounce back and revive their campaign while the loser will be heading for the exit.

Steel Roses can’t be written off as of yet, considering their up-to-par showing against Denmark. China had 35% of ball possession against 49% for Denmark and made eight goal attempts as opposed to 12 for the European side.

Meanwhile, debutants Haiti have exceeded expectations. While most previews suggested a huge win over England, it was only 1-0, much to the disappointment of the reigning European champions. Although Haiti were under pressure in both halves, the young and inexperienced team exhibited remarkable resilience.

Les Grenadieres were able to avoid a resounding defeat, largely due to their discipline. The team’s defensive unit thwarted most of England’s goal attempts. Haiti committed six fouls and conceded one yellow card as opposed to 16 and two yellows for England. They will look to replicate that performance against China.

China PR Women vs Haiti Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams are meeting for the first time.

China have won twice in their last ten games across competitions.

China are making their eighth appearance as opposed to one for Haiti.

Haiti have scored three goals and conceded 12 in five games.

China have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while Haiti have lost their last five games.

Form Guide: China: L-D-W-W-L; Haiti: L-L-L-L-L

China PR Women vs Haiti Women Prediction

Wang Shuang had three goal attempts against Denmark. She's one of China’s attacking threats, but Gu Yasha was the quickest on the pitch, with an average speed of 7.62 km/h. She powered most of their counterattacks. Another precious asset is goalkeeper Xu Huan, who pulled off 12 saves against Denmark.

Meanwhile, Haiti goalkeeper Kerly Theus is prepping for another showdown. She thwarted 19 attempts from England. Team’s top scorer Batcheba Louis (23 goals) will hope to show her true colours.

China, though, come in as the favourite due to their superior form and experience.

Prediction: China PR 2-0 Haiti

China PR Women vs Haiti Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – China

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: China PR to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Haiti to score - No