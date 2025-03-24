China vs Australia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

China will welcome Australia to Hangzhou Sports Park Stadium in the FIFA World Cup (AFC) 2026 qualifiers on Tuesday. The hosts have won two of their seven games in the qualifiers thus far and are at the bottom of the Group C table. While the Socceroos have also registered two wins, they have suffered just one loss and are in second place.

The Dragon Team suffered their second consecutive loss in the qualifiers last week, falling to a 1-0 away loss to Saudi Arabia. Lin Liangming was sent off in stoppage time of the first half and will serve a suspension here.

The visitors returned to winning ways after three consecutive draws last week, with a thumping 5-1 home win over Indonesia. Three goals were scored in the first half and Martin Boyle broke the deadlock in the first half from the penalty spot. Jackson Irvine continued his fine form and bagged a brace.

China vs Australia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 22 times in all competitions. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings, recording nine wins. The Dragon Team are not far behind with eight wins and five games have ended in draws.

The Socceroos are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the hosts, recording three wins. They registered a 3-1 home triumph in the reverse fixture in October.

China have seen conclusive results in their last eight games in the qualifiers, suffering five losses.

Australia have lost just one of their last 11 games in the World Cup qualifiers, with that loss registered at home against Bahrain in September.

Only Qatar (18) have conceded more goals in the ongoing World Cup qualification campaign than the hosts (17).

China vs Australia Prediction

The Dragon Team have won nine of their last 17 home games in the World Cup qualifiers and have scored at least once in 14 games in that period. They have won just one of their five World Cup qualifying meetings against the visitors.

The Socceroos scored five goals in the qualifiers for the first time since June and will look to build on that form. Notably, their last three games in the qualifiers have ended in draws.

The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture, scoring nine goals. With that in mind and considering their six-game unbeaten streak in the qualifiers, we back the Socceroos to register a win.

Prediction: China 1-2 Australia

China vs Australia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Australia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

