China vs Australia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

China take on Australia at the Sharjah Stadium in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, with both sides having contrasting qualification campaigns.

China have been dismal of late, having lost three of their last five games. Tie Li's side are fifth in the group, five points off Japan in third. They will need to start picking up points soon if they want any chance of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Australia, on the other hand, are currently second in the group, three points off Saudi Arabia at the top. Graham Arnold's side have faltered of late, having not won either of their last two games. The Socceroos will look to bounce back with a win against a poor China side on Tuesday.

Socceroos @Socceroos



Watch us take on China in Sharjah live and free on Channel 10!



#CHNvAUS #AsianQualifiers #AllForTheSocceroos We're heading into the business end of @fifaworldcup qualifying 👊Watch us take on China in Sharjah live and free on Channel 10! We're heading into the business end of @fifaworldcup qualifying 👊Watch us take on China in Sharjah live and free on Channel 10!#CHNvAUS #AsianQualifiers #AllForTheSocceroos https://t.co/avXwHD4XUN

Both sides will be looking to climb up the table and that should make Tuesday's game an interesting matchup.

China vs Australia Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

Australia demolished China 3-0 in the reverse fixture back in September. Goals from Awer Mabil, Martin Boyle and Mitchell Duke were enough to secure all three points on the night.

China Form Guide: L-L-W-L-D

Australia Form Guide: W-W-W-L-D

China vs Australia Team News

Souttar will be a huge miss for Australia

China

China came away unscathed from their 1-1 draw against Oman last time out. Wu Lei has scored three times in qualification so far and will start on the right against Australia on Tuesday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Australia

Harry Souttar and Tom Rogic will both miss the game due to injury. Martin Boyle has been in great form for Hibernian this season and will start upfront for the Socceroos on Tuesday.

Injured: Harry Souttar, Tom Rogic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

China vs Australia Predicted XI

Socceroos @Socceroos We're all behind you, @HarryJSouttar 💚💛 We're all behind you, @HarryJSouttar 💚💛

China Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yan Junling; Wang Shenchao, Tyias Browning, Zhu Chenjie, Zhang Linpeng; Aloisio, Wu Xi, Xu Xin, Wu Lei; Elkeson, Zhang Yuning

Australia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mat Ryan; Aziz Behich; Milos Degenek, Trent Sainsbury, Rhyan Grant; James Jeggo, Jackson Irvine; Matthew Leckie, Aaron Mooy, Awer Mabil; Martin Boyle

China vs Australia Prediction

It's hard to see China taking anything away from this game. Australia should have enough quality in their side to come away with a win.

We predict Australia will win the game comfortably.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: China 0-2 Australia

Edited by Peter P