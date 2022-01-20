China vs Chinese Taipei prediction, preview, team news, telecast and more | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

China face Chinese Taipei in a Group A game on Match day one of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 on Thursday. The Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri will host this contest.

The Steel Roses are eight-time champions of Asia's most coveted international title and will be gunning for a ninth Women's Asian Cup win. Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei are back in the fray for the Asian Cup after a fourteen-year absence. They will be hoping to put their best foot forward with a relatively inexperienced side.

China vs Chinese Taipei AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other on six occasions in the past with mainland China winning every single game. The last meeting between the teams ended in a 5-0 win for the Steel Roses in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification campaign. Shanshan Wang scored a brace in that encounter.

Matches played: 6

China wins: 6

Chinese Taipei wins: 0

Draws: 0

China form: L-W-L-D-D (Latest on the right)

Chinese Taipei form: L-L-L-L-L (Latest on the right)

China vs Chinese Taipei AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Team News

China

Experienced defender Wu Haiyan has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur forward Tang Jiali is expected to be ruled out of action as she awaits her RT-PCR test results in Navi Mumbai.

Chinese Taipei

The squad is overly dominated by home-based players with just two goalkeepers, Tsai Ming-Jung and Cheng Ssu-Yu, registered to overseas clubs. They are likely to have their entire squad to choose from for this game.

China vs Chinese Taipei AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Streams

Australia: Network 10.

India: EuroSport, JIO TV.

Japan: DAZN.

South Korea: TVING.

Vietnam: FPT Telecom, Vietnam Television.

Thailand: Eleven Sports.

Taiwan: ELTA TV.

Indonesia: MNC.

UK: FreeSports.

USA and Canada: CBS.

New Zealand: beIN Sports.

Live Streaming: Jio TV.

China vs Chinese Taipei AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Prediction Predicted Line-ups

China: Peng Shimeng (GK), Lin Yuping, Wang Xiaoxue, Li Mengwen, Luo Guiping, Wang Shuang, Wang Yan, Yang Lina, Wang Shanshan, Yang Man, Xiao Yuyi.

Chinese Taipei: Chu Fang-yi (GK), Zhuo Li-ping, Pan Shin-yu, Pan Yen-shin, Chang Su-hsin, Wang Hsiang-hei, Chen Ying-hui, Lan Yu-chieh, Chen Ying-ping, Lee Hsiu-chin, Lai Li-Chin.

Read more on the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 here.

Taipei are back in the AFC Women's Asian Cup after a fourteen year absence. (Image: EAFF)

China vs Chinese Taipei AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Prediction

Chinese Taipei will be embarking on a new journey when they face their cross-the-sea neighbors on the biggest stage in Asia. However, they are not expected to pose a major challenge to China given the quality the latter possess in their arsenal.

Prediction: China 3-0 Chinese Taipei.

