China vs South Korea Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023 

China host South Korea at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre Stadium in Shenzhen on Tuesday for a clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Both sides are looking to build on their opening-day victory where China beat Thailand and South Korea routed Singapore.

Ranked 79th in the world, China are aiming to make just their second appearance at the World Cup and a first since the 2002 edition. Their campaign began with a 2-1 win in Bangkok as Wu Lei and Wang Shangyuan canceled out Sarach Yooyen's opener for Thailand.

On the other hand, South Korea got off to a bang on matchday one, thrashing Singapore 5-0 in a dominant performance. It took until the 44th minute for the Taegeuk Warriors to break the deadlock after Cho Gue-sung scored, but the hosts were relentless after the break.

Hwang Hee-chan, Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo and Lee Kang-in all scored in the second half to blow Singapore out of the park.

Having qualified for each of the last 10 editions of the World Cup, and 11 overall, South Korea will back themselves to qualify for their 12th appearance at the main event.

Jürgen Klinsmann's side sit atop Group C with a goal difference of +5, whereas China are just behind them in second (+1).

China vs South Korea Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 45 clashes between the sides before, with South Korea winning on 27 occasions and losing to China just six times

South Korea have won their last three clashes with China: 2-0 in January 2019 at the AFC Asian Cup, 1-0 in December 2019 at the EAFF East Asian Cup and 3-0 in July 2022 at the EAFF East Asian Cup again

South Korea have won their last four games in a row, scoring 16 goals

South Korea have kept a clean sheet in their last five games

In nine games this year, China have won just four times

China vs South Korea Prediction

China haven't beaten South Korea in over six years but their last win could give them some confidence coming into the fixture. South Korea are obviously the better side on paper and are looking solid right now. The Taegeuk Warriors should be able to prevail pretty comfortably.

Prediction: China 0-2 South Korea

China vs South Korea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: South Korea

Tip 2 - Son Heung-min to score/assist anytime: Yes

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No