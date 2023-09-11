China vs Syria Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th September 2023

China take on Syria at Chengdu Phoenix Mountain Sports Park in an international friendly on Tuesday, with both sides being in contrasting runs of form.

China have only lost one of their last five games. Aleksandar Jankovic's side will be going into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Malayasia last time out. They will look to continue their form with a win against Syria on Tuesday.

Syria, on the other hand, have been in woeful recently, having won only one of their last five games. Hector Cuper's lost 2-1 to Venezuela in their last game and will be hoping to turn things around with a win against China on Tuesday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchupl.

China vs Syria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

China have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last six meetings, with Syria winning only two.

China came away as 3-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in June 2021. Goals from Xizhe Zhang, Lei Wu and Yuning Zhang were enough to secure the victory, wtih Aias Aosman grabbing a consolation goal for Syria on the night.

China are unbeaten in their last seven home games.

Syria are winless in their last three games

China vs Syria Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form recently and that should come to the fore during the gameon Tuesday.

China's Lei Wu has been in strong form for both club and country, having scored 17 goals in his last 27 games across all competitions. He will be looking to do the same on Tuesday. Syria, on the other hand, have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three games, conceding four goals along the way.

It's hard to see Syria coming away with anything from the game given the difference in form and quality between the two sides. We predict China will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: China 3-1 Syria

China vs Syria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: China Win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals scored in the game

Tip 3 - Lei Wu to score/assist