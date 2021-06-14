China vs Syria prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

China will be aiming to make it five straight wins when they take on Syria in Group A of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

Syria have not dropped a single point in the group stages of the qualifiers and will want to maintain this excellent run. The game will take place at Sharjah Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.

China took a huge step towards securing a place in the next round of qualifiers when they thrashed the Maldives 5-0 last time out.

Li Tie's men have now claimed wins in each of their last four games across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and keeping clean sheets in all four games.

The impressive run of results has helped China rise to second place in Group A, six points ahead of third-placed Philippines.

Syria, on the other hand, maintained their perfect record in the qualifiers when they beat Guam 3-0 last Monday.

Mardik Mardikian grabbed a first-half brace before Mahmoud Al Mawas completed the rout in the 82nd minute.

Syria have picked up seven wins from seven group games and are seated at the summit of Group A.

China vs Syria Head-To-Head

With seven wins from 13 games against Syria, China head into Tuesday's tie as the superior side in the history of this fixture. Syria have picked up four victories, while two games have ended in draws.

Their last encounter came back in November 2019, when Syria claimed a hard-earned 2-1 win in the reverse fixture.

China Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Syria Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

China vs Syria Team News

China

China have a full strength squad with no suspensions heading into Tuesday's game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Syria

Forward Mardik Mardikian and midfielder Khaled Kerdagli are major doubts for the game as they were both hauled off with injuries in the game against Guam.

Injured: Mardik Mardikian,

Suspended: None

China vs Syria Predicted XI

China Predicted XI (4-4-2): Junling Yan; Miao Tang, Linpeng Zhang, Tyias Browning, Shenchao Wang; Jingdao Jin, Xi Wu, Xinghan Wu, Xizhe Zhang; Lei Wu, Elkeson

Syria Predicted XI (3-5-2): Taha Mousa; Thaer Krouma, Yosief Mohammad, Mohamed Fares, Yousef Al Hamwi, Mohamad Rihanieh, Kamel Hmeisheh, Simon Amin, Hussein Al Jwayed; Ward Al Salama, Alaa Al Dali

China vs Syria Prediction

Syria have been the better of the sides so far in the qualifiers and we predict they will build on their impressive form and claim all three points.

Prediction: China 1-2 Syria

