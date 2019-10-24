China will host an expanded edition of FIFA Club World Cup in 2021

Parth Athale FOLLOW ANALYST News 7 // 24 Oct 2019, 22:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Infantino announced the decision to host the Club World Cup in China

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said that China will host the 'first real and true Club World Cup' in 2021.

The competition is currently only open to seven teams, but plans are in place to expand the scope from 2021. From that edition, 24 teams will take part in the Club World Cup. The tournament has often received the cold shoulder from big European clubs. The UEFA Champions League winners take part in it currently and Liverpool will travel to Qatar in December to participate.

Despite the name, the Club World Cup is not viewed as a big prize in the European stage. Domestic league titles, as well as the UEFA tournaments, hold a higher position in the minds of fans and players alike. However, Infantino is hoping that this perception will change throughout Europe.

“This is a historic decision for football because the Fifa council decided unanimously to appoint China as the host for the new Fifa World Cup for clubs,” said Gianni Infantino after announcing the decision.

“The new FIFA World Cup for clubs will be a competition which every person who loves football looks forward to. It is the first real and true world cup for the best teams and clubs in the world.”

Human rights organisations are against the move, and FIFA is not alien to such allegations. They have been criticized for hosting tournaments in nations with poor human rights records. The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is a prime example of the same.

The European Club Association which represents the biggest clubs in Europe had also threatened to boycott the tournament recently. The situation is unclear regarding China's status as host, and FIFA will have to take measures to rectify the problems.