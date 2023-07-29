China Women vs England Women Prediction and Betting Tips | August 1st 2023 

China Women will face England Women at the Coppers Stadium on Tuesday in the final round of the group stages of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Steel Roses opened their World Cup campaign against Denmark Women, losing the game 1-0 via a late winner from the Red and White.

However, they bounced back from that in their second group game as they picked up a 1-0 win over Haiti Women via a second-half penalty kick from Wang Shuang.

China sit third in their group with three points. They will guarantee passage to the knockout stages with maximum points on Tuesday while a draw could also suffice.

England, meanwhile, faced tournament debutants Haiti in their group opener last weekend, picking up a narrow but largely comfortable 1-0 win via a first-half strike from Bayern Munich's Georgia Stanway. They then faced Denmark in their second game and won by the same scoreline with Lauren James netting the winner this time around.

The Lionesses sit atop Group D with six points from an obtainable six and only need a point on Tuesday to guarantee a top-spot finish.

China Women vs England Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between China and England. The Steel Roses have won three of those games while the Lionesses have won once. There has been one draw between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash back in October 2015 which China won 2-1.

China have featured in all but one of every edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup since its inception in 1991 and have never been knocked out of the group stages.

England have kept clean sheets in their last three games on the bounce after managing just one in their previous six outings.

The Lionesses were ranked fourth in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 10 places above their midweek opponents.

China Women vs England Women Prediction

China's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to build on that this weekend.

England are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one game since September 2021. They are overwhelming favorites for Tuesday's game and should come out on top at the Coppers Stadium.

Prediction: China Women 0-2 England Women

China Women vs England Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: England to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (England's last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of China's last seven matches)