Chinese Taipeh vs Philippines Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th September 2023

Chinese Taipeh will entertain the Philippines at the Kaohsiung National Stadium in an international friendly on Friday.

Chinese Taipeh vs Philippines Preview

Both teams met last in June, with Chinese Taipeh emerging victorious 3-2 in the friendly match played in Manila. It was the hosts’ first win of the year following a 2-2 draw against Thailand earlier in June. Chinese Taipeh are set to play their third match of the year against familiar opponents, the Philippines.

Chinese Taipeh are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification, which also serves as qualifiers for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. They will face Timor-Leste in a two-legged tie next month. The hosts have not been very active, with only three matches played since 2022, but they remain undefeated.

The Philippines have played five matches so far this year, winning one and losing four others. They have three more friendly matches lined up ahead of their campaigns in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifications. The visitors have not won on the road in their last five trips in all competitions.

Azkals may not be eying their first FIFA World Cup ticket but will certainly be looking to improve their record in the qualifiers. They are yet to progress beyond the second qualifying round since their debut in 1998. A better finish this time would be welcomed as an encouraging achievement.

Chinese Taipeh vs Philippines Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chinese Taipeh have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches at home.

Chinese Taipeh have scored seven goals and conceded nine in their last five matches.

Both teams have met three times, with Chinese Taipeh winning twice and the Philippines once.

The Philippines have lost their last five away matches, conceding 14 goals against two scored.

Chinese Taipeh have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while the Philippines have won once and lost four times.

Chinese Taipeh vs Philippines Prediction

Chinese Taipeh will hope to maintain their consistency following two wins and a draw in their last five matches. Wu Yen-shu, Yu Yao-hsing and Lin Ming-wei netted once each against the Philippines in the previous encounter. Can they do so again?

The Philippines will be pushing for their second win of the year, which could improve their mood ahead of Afghanistan and Bahrain friendlies. But they appear not in good shape and playing away from home makes it even scarier.

Chinese Taipeh come into the match as the favourites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Chinese Taipeh 3-1 Philippines

Chinese Taipeh vs Philippines Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Chinese Taipeh to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Chinese Taipeh to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Philippines to score - Yes