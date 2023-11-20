Chinese Taipei vs Malaysia Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023

Chinese Taipei will welcome Malaysia to Taipei Municipal Stadium in the AFC World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Chinese Taipei vs Malaysia Preview

The hosts went down 3-0 against Omar in their opener, which was the worst outcome in Group D on matchday one. Chinese Taipei now sit bottom of the group, with Oman and Malaysia in first and second places, tied on three points. The hosts will look to make the most of their home advantage to avoid further chaos.

Blue Wings are unbeaten at home in their last three games, winning twice. However, the first issue to fix ahead of the meeting is their defense. It was disorganized in their previous game, which Oman took advantage of. Chinese Taipei need to be at their best because Malaysia are as good as Oman or even better.

The visitors are eying maximum points to snatch the group’s top spot or remain close. Malaysia saw off the challenge of Kyrgyzstan 4-3 in their first game, which was tough and pacy. Kyrgyzstan could be a stronger opposition, but the visitors suffered a 2-0 defeat against Chinese Taipei when they last met.

Harimau Malaya have been in good shape since the beginning of the year, losing only two matches out of 10. However, their away record is not as brilliant, with only two wins in their last five trips in all competitions. Malaysia, who have qualified for the AFC Asian Cup, are expected to use the qualifiers as preparation for the tournament.

Chinese Taipei vs Malaysia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chinese Taipei have won twice and lost once in their last three matches against Malaysia.

Chinese Taipei have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Chinese Taipei have played 68 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in total, winning eight as opposed to 23 wins in 70 matches for Malaysia.

Malaysia have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Chinese Taipei have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Malaysia have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Chinese Taipei vs Malaysia Prediction

Yu Chia Huang has netted four times for Chinese Taipei this year and remains the team’s number-one attacking threat. Ivorian-born Ange Samuel Kouame boasts two goals for the team.

Malaysia will be counting on top scorer Arif to deliver the goods once more. He has scored seven goals for the team this year.

Chinese Taipei come into the game as the favourites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Chinese Taipei 2-1 Malaysia

Chinese Taipei vs Malaysia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Chinese Taipei to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Chinese Taipei to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Malaysia to score - Yes