Chinese Taipei vs Oman Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th June 2024

Chinese Taipei host Oman at the Taipei Municipal Stadium in Taiwan on Thursday for their penultimate game in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

With four losses in their previous four outings, Chinese Taipei's hopes of reaching the next round of the qualifiers are long over. Having cantered into the round with a 7-0 aggregate victory over East Timor, the Blue Wings failed to produce any of that attacking flair here, netting just once, while conceding 11 times.

So, without a single point in the bag right now, Chinese Taipei are at the bottom of Group D, but have assured their place in the third round of the Asia Cup qualifiers.

Ranked 159th in the world, Gary White's side will be hoping to get a point on the board in their final two games, but Oman are no pushovers. The Reds crushed them 3-0 in their opening qualifier, courtesy of goals from Omar Al-Maliki and Mataz Saleh on either side of an own goal from Pan Wen-chieh.

Since their disappointing 2023 AFC Asian Cup campaign earlier this year, the Middle Eastern side have managed to recover themselves and post back-to-back qualifying wins over Malaysia, both 2-0.

With nine points in the bag, Oman are level with Kyrgyzstan, but trail on the number of goals scored, although they have two more games to turn things around and win the group.

Chinese Taipei vs Oman Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official meeting between Chinese Taipei and Oman.

In their first official encounter, Oman beat Chinese Taipei 3-0 in November 2023.

Oman are unbeaten in their last four official games, and have kept a clean sheet in three of them.

In six official games this year, Oman have lost just once - a 2-1 defeat to neighbors Saudi Arabia in the group stages of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Chinese Taipei have lost their last four games, all coming in these 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Chinese Taipei vs Oman Prediction

Chinese Taipei have flattered to deceive following their promising results against East Timor in the first round, losing all four qualifying games.

Oman are the better side on paper, and having beaten them comfortably in their first clash, we expect them to repeat the feat here.

Prediction: Chinese Taipei 0-2 Oman

Chinese Taipei vs Oman Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Oman to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No