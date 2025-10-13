Chinese Taipei vs Thailand Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2025

Chinese Taipei will welcome Thailand to Taipei Municipal Stadium in the AFC Asian Cup qualification campaign on Tuesday. The hosts still have three more matches to revive their campaign, while their visitors will be looking to strengthen their position.
Chinese Taipei vs Thailand Preview
Chinese Taipei are yet to record a win in this round – round three. They opened their campaign at home against Turkmenistan, losing 2-1. The hosts subsequently lost to Sri Lanka 3-1 and Thailand 2-0, which leaves them bottom of Group D with no points. The top finisher after the sixth round will qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.
Blue Wings have participated twice in the AFC Asian Cup, dating back to 1960 and 1968. They face an uphill battle overturning their bad fortunes so far, considering the low quality of the team. Chinese Taipei are in search of their second win over Thailand after beating them for the first time in 2022, in an away fixture.
Thailand have won twice and lost once in their last three matches, accumulating six points in the process. They sit third in Group D, tied on six points with top-placed Turkmenistan and second-placed Sri Lanka. The visitors could move to the summit if they win this match and if the two other teams cancel each other out.
War Elephants boast three wins in their last five matches in all competitions, including a win against Fiji in the King's Cup. However, they were defeated by Iraq 1-0 in the same competition, which happened to be their last setback. Thailand’s previous visit to Taipei Municipal Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw against the hosts.
Chinese Taipei vs Thailand Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Chinese Taipei have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches against Thailand.
- Chinese Taipei have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.
- Chinese Taipei have scored two goals and conceded 15 in their last five matches in all competitions.
- Thailand have won twice and lost three times in their last five matches on the road.
- Chinese Taipei have lost their last five matches, while Thailand have won three and lost twice. Form Guide: Chinese Taipei – L-L-L-L-L, Thailand – W-L-W-L-W.
Chinese Taipei vs Thailand Prediction
Chinese Taipei probably have their last chance to put things right in the group. A further defeat would likely seal their fate.
Thailand will look to exploit the weak form of the hosts to extend their winning run in the group.
Thailand should win based on form and momentum.
Prediction: Chinese Taipei 1-3 Thailand
Chinese Taipei vs Thailand Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Thailand to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Thailand to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Chinese Taipei to score - Yes